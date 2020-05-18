New iPhone 12 leak sheds light on pricing and display technology – BGR

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 will be the first time that all new models will feature OLED displays.

A new leak has shed light on the display technologies Apple will incorporate into its iPhone 12 lineup.

For years, the iPhone's new features and specs have been leaked weeks, if not months, ahead of time. And while Tim Cook promised a few years ago to "double,quot; the product secret, the simple reality is that Apple's supply chain is so vast that it is virtually impossible to prevent information from emerging about new iPhones.

The iPhone 12 is no different, and we've certainly seen a healthy information leak surrounding the device in recent months. At this point, it's no secret that Apple's four new iPhone 12 models will incorporate OLED displays, but a new publication from DisplaySupplyChain It provides us with even more granular information about each model, both from a viewing technology and from a pricing perspective.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, for example, will feature a 2778 x 1284 OLED display with a 458 PPI. The report corroborates previous claims that the device will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, 6GB of RAM, a LiDAR camera on the back, and entry-level storage of 128 GB. The device reportedly will sell for $ 1099.

Moving on to the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, the site notes that the device will be priced at $ 999 and will include the following:

The iPhone 12 Pro 6.1 ”is expected to use a flexible Samsung OLED display with 10-bit color. The iPhone 12 is rumored to be one of the first 10-bit color smartphones and should be a catalyst for IC driver vendors. It is not expected to have Y-OCTA and will have the same resolution as the 2532 x 1170 and 460 PPI iPhone 12 Max.

While the basic iPhone 11 had an LCD screen, the basic iPhone 12 had a 5,440-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED screen with 475 pixels per inch. According to reports, the device will feature 4GB of RAM and will cost $ 649 at launch.

The other device in Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is said to be a more affordable version of the aforementioned iPhone 12 Pro. The site refers to it as the iPhone 12 Max, but it's worth noting that the naming scheme for the next Apple's iPhone lineup is still unclear at this time.

The site notes that the device will be priced at $ 749 and will include the following:

The 6.1 "iPhone 12 Max is also expected to be 5G using sub 6GHz technology and will feature a flexible 6.1,quot; OLED from the BOE and LG Display with an additional touch sensor and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 or 460 PPI.

Apple's iPhone 12 lineup appears to be quite attractive, especially amid reports that we'll see improved camera performance in low light. Still, it's unclear when Apple's new iPhone models will hit stores. The coronavirus slightly impacted the iPhone 12 development process, and as a result, there is a possibility that new iPhone models won't arrive until October of November.

Image Source: EverythingApplePro, YouTube