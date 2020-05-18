Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy,quot; will officially return with season 2 this summer

"I think we are alone now …"
After more than a year of waiting, The umbrella academy Season 2 officially has a release date!
This morning, Netflix Announced that the series will return on July 31 with 10 episodes.
Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min, also known as the seven Hargreeves children, helped break the news by dancing "I think we are alone now." "
If you remember, one of the best scenes from season 1 featured Luther, Allison, Diego, Klaus and Vanya dancing, in their respective rooms, with this song.
Honestly, I have missed them so much and I am absolutely obsessed with their little dance routines.
Season 2 will undoubtedly see the Hargreeves dealing with even more trouble considering that Season 1 ended in great suspense, with the team failing to stop the apocalypse and apparently going back in time.
Along with the returning cast, Ritu Arya, Marin Ireland, and Yusuf Gatewood have teamed up for Season 2 and I'm so excited to see how they fit into this world.
Also, the first episode of season 2 is called "Right Back Where We Started,quot;.
Basically I'm so excited we have The umbrella academy I look forward to this summer and can't wait to see what happens next.
