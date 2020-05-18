NeNe Leakes uses social networks to explain his departure from the second part of the “RHOA” meeting: “They took me to a different level than others”

Luckily, the second part of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; meeting was even more explosive than the first part, and unsurprisingly, all attention was focused on the star of the series NeNe Leakes. NeNe ended up leaving the meeting towards the end and turned to social media after it aired to explain why he left early.

NeNe Leakes is used to being front and center at "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; meetings, as she has been at everyone since the show began in 2008. However, things got so intense last night that she left the meeting after she said she felt attacked and treated differently than other cast members.

To explain what happened, NeNe posted the following message:

“It just seemed right to me to REMOVE myself from the meeting! So much had happened this season! (The Cookie Woman, Mark and Kenya's fake marriage, Dennis's accusations, the Serpent Gate and much more), but he insulted me on topics, he silenced me, going back to the things that had happened since the show ended (like my relationship with Wendy while in quarantine). (Why didn't they ask about the shooting at Kandi's restaurant and if that's what they were doing?) Interviews conducted since we ended the show that has nothing to do with the show) After deciding that apologizing for certain things was right thing) that wasn't genuine enough!

She continued, adding:

"Starting over with Lil Sis scoffed at Porsha and here they are going to bring someone to the meeting that the executives personally told me was no longer allowed on set. All this and much more I felt that the rules only applied to me and that you were being subject to a different standard than others, but you are still the judge. 👑"

NeNe also recently told "PEOPLE,quot; magazine that things should definitely change behind the scenes if she returns for season 13, "If they value her talent in any way, then we have to talk." We need to make some kind of compromise here. ”

