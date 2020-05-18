NeNe Leakes told his fans that pulling out of the RHOA meeting was the best option.

As you know, NeNe Leakes is leaving the RHOA Virtual Meeting, and he felt the need to offer some explanations to his fans. So check out the post he shared on his IG account below.

Die-hard NeNe fans fully understood his motivation, as you'll see in some comments below.

A follower said: ‘Do you want to know why they subject you to a different standard? Because you are the Queen ️ ️ There would be no housewives without you, it comes with the territory! 👑 # NeNeMayweather #TheThreat #TheOG #TheOne ".

Someone else believes that ‘You are the show! They're trying to get you out, don't leave them. Let them fight each other, "and another follower posted this message:" They were literally attacking you! Smh, and it's sad because they know it … you said what you had to say. "

Someone else also offered support and said, "We will always love you. NeNe No matter what you continue to be."

Another follower who does not seem to agree with NeNe posted this message: "I wish you would act according to your age … if you have so many things and feel that you are not being treated fairly, leave the program … Do you know something about Kandi's restaurant … do you hope that will prevent people from wanting to go? As soon as the coast is clear, people will continue to go to OLG, even as a tourist. "

Or new NeNe fans said, "I'm glad you did! You'll always be the one! The next episode will be boring. We watch it girl! And we love you! They need you to keep their ship afloat."

Someone else wrote: definitely I definitely see what you are saying is true. Stay strong and still stand on your neck. "

Ad

In other news, NeNe did not hesitate to drag Kandi Burruss while turning 45 at the same time. NeNe criticized the other housewife for allegedly inventing "fake meat."



Post views:

0 0