NeNe Leakes gives Kandi Burruss the “ Pettiest & # 39; & # 39; Shoutout birthday in the middle of & # 39; Fake Beef & # 39;

The 52-year-old star is also jokingly promoting an upcoming episode of Bravo's reality show before casting shadows on Kandi in the hashtags he put on his Instagram caption.

NeNe leaks He seems to believe that birthdays should always be celebrated under any circumstances. Recently, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star went to her Instagram account to give her co-star a birthday greeting Kandi Burruss, with whom he is getting fat.

Along with a photo of her and Kandi grimacing, NeNe wrote, "I will NOT let the fake beef YOU invented prevent me from wishing him a happy birthday and posting my favorite photo of us, Kandi." She went on to say, "Everyone wish @kandi a happy birthday!"

Later, the 52-year-old star jokingly promoted an upcoming episode of Bravo's reality show. "Then tune in to #RHOA to see Kandi have the fake, she wants some smoke, meat with Nene's segment at 8 p.m. TONIGHT @bravotv," she wrote. NeNe, however, cast shadows on the hashtags that read "# happybirthdaynumber2 #forgetable #kandiman #funshaderight #mrsatlantaonly".

Fans loved NeNe's little post when one wrote, "Bruh, I love Nene for this." According to the sentiment, another user commented, "Idc what they say Nene is undefeated." Someone else jokingly said, "I aspire to reach Nene's level of pettiness."

However, others weren't impressed with NeNe's "meanest" birthday wish, as one person thought NeNe was "too old to be so messy." Another fan said that this was "the smallest happy birthday wish", and another added: "This is the strangest birthday wish I have seen so far hahaha".

This comes after NeNe claimed that Kandi wanted to be number 1 in "RHOA". "Kandi just wants to be number 1, you know she has never been number one in anything she has done. So coming here to my house she wants to be number one, this seat is not available yet. It is available when I give it to her, she's number two, "NeNe shared in an interview with" The Breakfast Club "on Tuesday, May 12.