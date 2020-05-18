NeNe Leakes casts shadow on Kandi Burruss in her "happy birthday,quot; message

People are generally very friendly when they wish someone a happy birthday, but that was not the case for NeNe Leakes, who did not hesitate to drag Kandi Burruss while turning 45 at the same time. NeNe criticized the other housewife for allegedly inventing "fake meat."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star included a lot of shadow in his message.

He even posted a photo of the two of them looking equally upset.

The snapshot shows Kandi rolling her eyes as NeNe gives her a look of pure disgust.

Alongside this, he wrote his grim birthday wish that reads: ‘I will NOT allow the fake beef YOU made up to keep me from wishing you a happy birthday and post my favorite photo of us, Kandi. Everyone wish @kandi a happy birthday! Then tune in to #RHOA to see Kandi have the fake, she wants some smoke, beef with the Nene segment at 8 p.m. TONIGHT at @bravotv. # happybirthdaynumber2 #forgetable #kandiman #funshaderight #mrsatlanta (laughs and emoji cakes). "

As fans know, there has been a lot of drama between Kandi and NeNe for months!

Furthermore, his bad blood has also been discussed in the RHOA reunion episode filmed virtually from his home due to quarantine.

While it has yet to be aired, a trailer shows the two in the middle of a big discussion, Kandi yells that she is "embedding in your mother's brain and you are going to keep getting to know me."

A few weeks earlier, NeNe also seemed to subtly shadow Kandi for always having spin-off shows!

At the time, he told Tamar Braxton that he didn't have his own yet because "certain people,quot; didn't want him to do it even though he had presented Bravo with several ideas.

"Why only one person can do one show each season after our show is strange," she added, irritated.

She did not name Kandi, but it is quite clear that she was talking about her since the Xscape singer has had several derivative shows, which are: Kandii & # 39; s Ski Trip, Kandii & # 39; s Wedding, Kandi Koated Knights, The Kandi Factory and Xscape: Still Kicking it!



