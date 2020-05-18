Home Entertainment Nene Leakes accuses Kandi Burruss of creating beef & # 39; RHOA...

Nene Leakes accuses Kandi Burruss of creating beef & # 39; RHOA & # 39; false

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes accused cast member Kandi Burruss of creating fake beef between them, while sending her a birthday greeting.

"I will NOT let the fake beef YOU invented prevent me from wishing you a happy birthday and posting my favorite photo of us, Kandi. Everyone wish a happy birthday to @kandi! Then tune in to #RHOA to see Kandi have the more fake, I want smoke, beef with Nene's segment at 8pm TONIGHT on @bravotv "Nene wrote.

