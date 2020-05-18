Nene Leakes accuses Kandi Burruss of creating beef & # 39; RHOA & # 39; false

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes accused cast member Kandi Burruss of creating fake beef between them, while sending her a birthday greeting.

"I will NOT let the fake beef YOU invented prevent me from wishing you a happy birthday and posting my favorite photo of us, Kandi. Everyone wish a happy birthday to @kandi! Then tune in to #RHOA to see Kandi have the more fake, I want smoke, beef with Nene's segment at 8pm TONIGHT on @bravotv "Nene wrote.

The couple had to be silenced during the second part of the meeting on Sunday night, as they were so excited and caught up in coming for each other that they did not give the others a chance to speak.

Nene walked away from last night's meeting as she felt she had been attacked by the ladies on the show, despite Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton endorsing her.