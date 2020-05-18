NeNe escapes from the meeting & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;: & # 39; It just felt good & # 39;

Bravo

In related news, the 52-year-old Bravo personality reveals that he has not yet decided whether he will return for a new season of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; or not.

NeNe leaks has detailed the reason why he left during the first part of the season 12 reunion of "The Real Housewives of AtlantaIn a lengthy post on his Instagram account, Bravo's personality shared that he felt "it just felt good to REMOVE personally from the meeting."

In the post on Sunday, May 17, she went on to say, "So much has happened this season! (The Cookie Woman, (Marc Daly) and (Kenya moore) fake marriage, Dennis (McKinley's) accusations, the Serpent Gate and much more), but they inquire me about issues, silence me and return to things that happened since the show ended (like my relationship withWendy Williams) while in quarantine. (Why didn't they ask about Kandithe restaurant (Burruss) filming the interviews if that's what we're doing) that I've done since we ended the show that has nothing to do with the show) After deciding that apologizing for certain things was the right thing) that wasn't t genuine enough! "

"Starting again with lil sis (Porsha Williams) they mocked and here they are going to bring someone to the meeting that the executives told me personally that it was no longer allowed on the set, "he continued writing, referring to Yovanna Momplaisir, who was considered the "snake" in the current season. "All this and much more I felt that the rules only applied to me and that I was being subject to a different standard than others, but you continue to be the judge."

Upon reading his post, fans showed divided reactions. One fan was on NeNe's side and commented, "She's right, though … those other stories were definitely more interesting than her fights with Wendy. It was a cheat. I'm glad she didn't give them the energy. Let's see what who speak in his absence. "

However, some others didn't think it was right for NeNe to leave the meeting just because she couldn't bear the criticism of others. Calling NeNe "dramatic", another fan pointed out: "All the women on that show are criticized and today it wasn't even her who was dragged the most … it was Kenya and her ** took it as a champion like she does at every gathering when everyone comes for her. I think it's time for Nene to take a break from the show. "

"Lies. She couldn't bear the heat, so she took her wig out of the kitchen. If she can give it, she can take it," said another user. Meanwhile, someone chimed in: "Bye! No one's going to buy that shit! Why wouldn't you want Yovonna there if she was your friend? Talk about fake stories."

In related news, NeNe revealed that she was undecided whether she would return for a new season or not. "I don't know. I just don't know," the 52-year-old told PEOPLE. "I came and went with that every day. I feel like it's a great conversation that I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some way, then we have to talk. We need to come to some kind of commitment here." .

"This time, being quarantined (in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic) has really made me appreciate many things in my life anyway," he added. "I keep telling people, 'I want to get my life back.' I can't let these girls fight me on TV for no reason. I have to keep going. And if that's all you want from me, I have to keep going and I have to go. My wig and I have to go out, honey. "