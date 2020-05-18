NBC hit the teeth with a $ 2.85 billion lawsuit by SmileDirectClub – Up News Info

Thanks to a billions of dollars lawsuit filed today by a direct-to-consumer teeth straightening company, César Conde will not receive a big honeymoon as the newly installed head of the newly formed NBCUniversal News Group.

"SmileDirectClub gave NBC every opportunity to retract this defamatory report and voluntarily correct the record," said the action against NBCUniversal Media LLC and reporter Vicky Nguyen who arrived in Tennessee courts Monday from the teledentistry organization about a NBC News critical February report. "NBC chooses not to," says the $ 2.85 billion search lawsuit (READ HERE).

"At the time, the company had no choice but to file this lawsuit to defend its brand and the reputation of hundreds of doctors who use SmileDirectClub's telehealth platform to treat patients every day," adds the company represented by Benesch. , Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff. . in his jury he demands movement. "With this lawsuit, SmileDirectClub not only holds NBC accountable for its misconduct, but also tells its affiliated doctors and shareholders that SmileDirectClub is on their side and will fight to protect their interests and reputation."

Putting its best face forward, the Comcast-owned NBCU was fairly quick and succinct in its response to the presentation of large amounts of money. "We support our reports and believe this is an unmerited claim," an NBC News spokesperson told Up News Info earlier today.

You can watch the February 13 segment in question below:

If you're wondering exactly why SmileDirectClub wants $ 2.85 billion from NBCU, it's because the plaintiff claims that the Nightly News article triggered a stock crash that cost them $ 950 million in market valuation. The Nashville-based SDC filing seeks to triple that alleged injury under the provisions of the Voluntary State Consumer Protection Act.

"NBC must be held accountable for its abuse of power and its betrayal of trust," says the dense 209-page lawsuit about its big change.

"Viewers and readers across the country turn to the media to get the information they need to make decisions about their health and well-being," says lawyer J. Erik Connolly's movement. "NBC abused their trust by releasing reports about SDC that were riddled with false and misleading statements. NBC's misconduct not only hurt SDC financially, it also kept patients from seeking the affordable treatment they need for their orthodontic problems and caused investors to lose millions, if not billions, of dollars. "

If Connolly's name sounds strangely familiar to you, perhaps because Benesch's attorney, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff was one of the leading attorneys in the beef industry "pink slime" lawsuit against ABC News in 2012 for a critical report of yours. As things moved toward trial, ABC's parent company Disney ended up settling that $ 177 million defamation battle with Beef Products, Inc for $ 177 million in 2017, according to corporate disclosures.

Will you be surprised that less than 10% of the result of the initial sum sought is how this ends?

In case you missed it, former Telemundo president Conde took over the much-criticized Andy Lack on May 4 after corporate confusion by new NBCU CEO Jeff Shell.