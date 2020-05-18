Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family quarantined in their hometown

In the middle of closing if there is a place where everyone wants to be, it is at home. Several Indians, in different states or abroad, want to go home to their loved ones, even as they continue social distancing.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family recently traveled from Mumbai to their hometown in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Now, the family is strictly quarantining, being quarantined at home. Nawazuddin arrived in his hometown on May 11. With a tweet on social media, he explained the reason why he returned there. This is what he had to say.

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my 71-year-old mother suffered an anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the state government.

We're #HomeQuarantined in our hometown, Budhana.

Please #Stay safe #Stay at home – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

Now you will have to practice quarantining at home until May 25. The actor traveled back with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law. He requested special permits from the authorities for his trip. The doctors took their blood samples and all the members were negative for the coronavirus.

The actor's next release, Ghoomketu, directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, will have a direct OTT release on May 22. The film has him playing a budding writer who wants to succeed in the film industry. The protagonist of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulaabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi of Vidya Balan will also be ready to air in June.