NASCARs Alex Bowman is connected to Michigan, it's Aunt Jane! – Up News Info Detroit

My name is Tim S. and I grew up in the southern tip of Flint. So since I'm a boy who grew up in Flint, known as the "Vehicle City,quot;, I'm supposed to know how to drive a car, right?
Think again
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of Chevrolet NOCO ChevyGoods.com # 88, stands on the grill during the NASCAR Series The Real Heroes 400 Cup at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
At Flint Southwestern High, where I graduated, we had a choice between Auto class or Shop class, so it was Shop class. The one hour period was focused on making screwdrivers and ashtrays, remember?
AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 06: Alex Bowman, driver of the # 88 Axalta Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
I've played and watched almost every sport imaginable throughout my life, but the only sport I ever really participated in was NASCAR racing, whether on television or in person.
BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – APRIL 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Editor's Note: This computer-generated image was in-game) Simon Pagenaud, driver of the # 22 DXC Penske Chevrolet team, celebrates after winning the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Chevrolet 275 at virtual Michigan International Speedway on April 11, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Of course, I've been to MIS and downtown Detroit to see Indy Car competing with my father-in-law Bill, who worked directly for Roger Penske. With all the passes behind the scenes to some great events, you would think I would have fallen in love with the sport, but it doesn't.
WASHINGTON, DC – October 24: Automotive entrepreneur and racing legend Roger Penske makes brief remarks before United States President Donald Trump presents him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House on October 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Known by his nickname "The Captain,quot;, Penske built one of the most successful motorsports dynasties, winning championships in IndyCar and NASCAR. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
That was until # 88 Alex Bowman appeared.
AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: Alex Bowman, driver of the # 88 Axalta Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 07, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
%MINIFYHTMLdd01e659d786c598d3799d82bed2f82617%
Be patient with me, the sister of my wife Laurie, a close friend of Janes, is Alex Bowmans, mom. That's right, up-and-coming NASCAR superstar Alex Bowman has a connection to Michigan, even though he's not from Michigan, he's Aunt Jane!
FORT WORTH, TX – April 12: Alex Bowman, driver of the Toyota # 99 SchoolTipLine.com, poses with the 21 Means 21 Poll Award after qualifying for pole position for the NASCAR Nationwide Series & # 39; Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)
Alex was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, to his sister Janes, his mom. He is 27 years old and has two wins on the NASCAR circuit. I saw them both by the way.
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of the # 88 ChevyGoods.com NOCO Chevrolet, competes during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at the Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the national shutdown due to continued coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)
Bowman caught my eye when he opened the 2018 season by winning pole for the Daytona 500 Mile. Jane and Jane's sister were so excited that I had to see what all the fuss was about. I've been hooked ever since, watching those crazy guys turn left after turning left 200 MPH. Cars crashing into each other, hitting walls and even being born into the air. These guys are crazy!
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the # 47 Kroger Chevrolet, and Alex Bowman, driver of the # 88 Valvoline Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag to begin the 62nd Annual NASCAR Daytona Cup 500th Annual at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)
I can't thank Aunt Jane enough for cheering me on in NASCAR racing. It really is a great sport and the fans are very passionate. Alex is a great racer and if you get the chance check NASCAR's # 88 on any given Sunday he is consistently in the top 10 so it shouldn't be hard to find.
DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Alex Bowman, driver of Chevrolet NOCO ChevyGoods.com # 88, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the national shutdown due to continued coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images)