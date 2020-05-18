NASCARs Alex Bowman is connected to Michigan, it's Aunt Jane! – Up News Info Detroit

Tim S., Novi Mi – (Up News Info Detroit)

My name is Tim S. and I grew up in the southern tip of Flint. So since I'm a boy who grew up in Flint, known as the "Vehicle City,quot;, I'm supposed to know how to drive a car, right?

Think again

At Flint Southwestern High, where I graduated, we had a choice between Auto class or Shop class, so it was Shop class. The one hour period was focused on making screwdrivers and ashtrays, remember?

I've played and watched almost every sport imaginable throughout my life, but the only sport I ever really participated in was NASCAR racing, whether on television or in person.

Of course, I've been to MIS and downtown Detroit to see Indy Car competing with my father-in-law Bill, who worked directly for Roger Penske. With all the passes behind the scenes to some great events, you would think I would have fallen in love with the sport, but it doesn't.

That was until # 88 Alex Bowman appeared.

Be patient with me, the sister of my wife Laurie, a close friend of Janes, is Alex Bowmans, mom. That's right, up-and-coming NASCAR superstar Alex Bowman has a connection to Michigan, even though he's not from Michigan, he's Aunt Jane!

Alex was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, to his sister Janes, his mom. He is 27 years old and has two wins on the NASCAR circuit. I saw them both by the way.

Bowman caught my eye when he opened the 2018 season by winning pole for the Daytona 500 Mile. Jane and Jane's sister were so excited that I had to see what all the fuss was about. I've been hooked ever since, watching those crazy guys turn left after turning left 200 MPH. Cars crashing into each other, hitting walls and even being born into the air. These guys are crazy!

I can't thank Aunt Jane enough for cheering me on in NASCAR racing. It really is a great sport and the fans are very passionate. Alex is a great racer and if you get the chance check NASCAR's # 88 on any given Sunday he is consistently in the top 10 so it shouldn't be hard to find.

Go Alex !!

