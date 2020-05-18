NASCAR World reacts to Ryan Newman's return three months after the great Daytona disaster

For several hours on February 16, there was widespread concern that Ryan Newman had died or experienced a life-altering injury after his Daytona 500 Mile accident.

The NASCAR world awaited news of Halman's condition from New Halifax Medical Center fearing the worst.

However, Newman recovered surprisingly fast with no significant health implications and was released from the hospital after two days. He soon turned his attention back to the track.

He returned almost exactly three months later in Darlington at the Real Heroes 400 on Sunday, finishing 15th.

Newman said last week that he does not remember what happened at Daytona. When he saw the highlights of the accident, he struggled to believe it was real.

"I really don't have any recollection or recollection of any of my accidents until I really hugged my daughters as they were leaving the hospital," Newman said at a news conference on Thursday.

He avoided trouble Sunday in a memorable first outing since his accident. As he faded from the top of the field as the race progressed, his presence brought high praise.

Here is a collection of reactions to Newman's performance:

I know the criticisms of NASCAR. I know why people don't like it. I didn't do it for long. But damn … these guys have steel balls. They are risking their lives in every race. Look at Ryan Newman running back after that crash. Crazy. – Dennis (@ DennisK9G) May 17, 2020