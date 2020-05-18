NASCAR Returns Scores of 6.3 Million Viewers for Fox – Up News Info

Fox's coverage of the NASCAR Cup return to action on Sunday drew 6.23 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. The race, the Real Heroes 400 fanless live from Darlington Raceway in North Carolina, was one of the first live sporting events in the country since the coronavirus was declared a national emergency on March 13.

The network said it was the most watched race in the NASCAR Cup Series (other than the Daytona 500 tent) since the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 in Atlanta on March 5, 2017.

Fox Sports also aired Bundesliga soccer this weekend, as the German professional league also returned to action with a roster of games without fans.

NASCAR's race, which began on the air at 3:30 PM ET, had hit primetime on the east coast when Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag. He started an ambitious list of seven races on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports that includes events today and tomorrow at Darlington before the series moves north from Charlotte for four races, including the Coca-Cola 400 on Sunday (6 PM ET, Fox / Fox Sports)

The network covered Sunday's race from three sites: reporter Regan Smith, cameramen, a director, a technical director and a small crew in Darlington; producers and the play-by-play stand (Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds) at the Charlotte studios; and repeat, graphics and commercials handled in Los Angeles.

Tonight's race from NASCAR Infinity Series airs at 8 PM ET (FS1 / Fox Sports), while the main series returns Wednesday to the Darlington 500k at 7:30 PM ET (FS1 / Fox Sports).