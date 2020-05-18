‘Much was accomplished’: 2020 session ends without a linking bill, but productivity cannot be denied – Up News Info

– Minnesota's 2020 legislative session came out with a groan Sunday night.

Lawmakers failed to agree on a bail bill that would finance hundreds of construction projects across the state and create thousands of jobs.

Without naming him, Democratic leaders and Governor Tim Walz blamed House Republican minority leader Kurt Daudt, who at one point said he would not accept a bond bill unless the governor relinquished his powers. COVID-19.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached at the special session on June 12.

"I have hope for the future," said Gazelka. "If we hadn't had COVID, I think all things would have … happened in the end."

Representative Daudt is also optimistic.

"We are going to have three jobs to work on things, and we hope we can get together on a lot of issues and pass a bond bill," Daudt said.

Legislative leaders and the governor praised the first few weeks of the session, when unprecedented cooperation led to $ 500 million in COVID-19 emergency funds and some bills, including an emergency insulin deal and a bill. Tobacco 21 which prohibits the sale of all Nicotine and Vaping Products for those under the age of 21.

"I think it's worth noting that a lot was accomplished," Walz said. "During the session, together, we took steps that state leaders had not previously been asked to do, and we did it together."

Apparently, a key issue from the session is in legal limbo: the state of wage increases for Minnesota's 50,000 state workers. Although the House of Representatives and the Senate did not agree on the issue, the increases may still take effect because they were negotiated last year. An announcement about the fate of those increases is expected in the next day or two.

Another topic expected to dominate the June special session is who should oversee the $ 2 billion in COVID-19 aid money that the state is receiving from the federal government.