MTV plans Pride Show with Little Mix Star – Up News Info

MTV International has ordered a self-filmed online series with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall as part of ViacomCBS plans to celebrate Global Pride.

Served! With Jade Thirlwall will feature the singer competing with famous drag queens such as RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race United Kingdom star in The Vivienne, to cook a themed dinner from a package of mysterious ingredients.

The series of 11-episode six-episode 100 Productions will debut on MTV International's digital platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, before being adapted for linear television.

Served! It was commissioned by Craig Orr and will be produced by Orr and Iestyn Barker for MTV International. Richard Cook and Adam Goodall are also executive producers for 100 Productions.

As part of plans for Global Pride, a global digital event on June 27 that replaces derailed Pride events with coronaviruses, Comedy Central International has commissioned a second season of its podcast spin-off. Dragon Tias.

The nine-part comedy advice show will launch on Comedy Central International's YouTube channel in late June with guests like The Cheeky Girls. Dragon Tias It is done internally, with Rebecca Hewett as executive producer. The producer of the series is Louis Cryer, while Emerald Paston is the development producer.