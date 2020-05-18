Mountain View High School music teacher battles Tech to keep choir in sync and online – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX): Meet Madrigals, one of the five Mountain View High School choirs who continue to practice after the on-site shelter closed its campus in March.

Music teacher Jill Denny is looking forward to her Zoom meetings.

"It's actually emotional because I miss them so much that I suffocate every time I see them," Denny said.

Weekly classes bring routine and connection, a comfort when protected home life does not feel normal.

"It is a sense of community, a sense of togetherness, and we know that whatever happens, we have each other there and we all sing together," said choir director Anya McClatchie.

Sophomore Caitlin Devenney added, "Music helps us connect on a deeper level because, when you're part of a choir, you're part of something bigger than you."

"It's just an opportunity to do something that makes me feel happy," said fellow vocalist Logan Winn.

"Not being able to be with them in my senior year is really sad, but I can still see their faces," chorus member Allysa Johnson smiled.

The Madrigals completed most of the local performances from 60 to 80 on their calendar, but when the pandemic canceled their trip to New Zealand in April, they learned a life lesson.

"I'm not going to complain because it's a privilege in the first place, but it was a little surprising," said Matteo Gobry.

Denny said the choirs are learning about being tough.

“We have no idea what awaits us and the challenges we face do not define us. This is how we react to them, "he said.

Sophomore Emmanuel Leblond said, “Take it all step by step, one day at a time. This is how you are going to do it. "

Choirs generally have a final performance at the end of the school year, but this year Denny is creating a video from home.

The 150 students can't sing in sync in live video conferencing due to latency issues, so they send Denny their individual recordings and she's editing all the voices together, though she admits she's only learning how to use professional editing software.

He asks for expert advice and relies on online tutorials and hopes to resubmit the final performances via the video link on May 24.

She is determined that everyone end on a high note.

"Every voice counts," said Denny. "We are only strong when everyone is with us."