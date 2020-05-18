More than 350,000 people are now being tested for coronavirus in Los Angeles County as hospitalizations continue to decline – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Health officials announced another 18 more coronavirus deaths and 477 cases in Los Angeles County on Monday, just after California Governor Gavin Newsom reported that state shutdown orders could be slackened considerably in the coming weeks thanks to a significant decrease in hospitalizations across the state.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, reported that more than 350,000 people in the county have been screened for coronavirus, and the number of positive cases has dropped to 9%.

"As many more people who are not sick are screened, the positivity rate has dropped from 14% to 9%," said Ferrer.

There are now at least 38,451 cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and a death toll of 1,839.

Ferrer reported that the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus continues to decline. There are currently 1,570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County. Of these, 27% are in the ICU and 20% are in ventilators.

"We continue, here again, to see some small decreases in the number of people who are hospitalized," said Ferrer.

In addition, of the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 15% have required hospitalization.

"And again, that rate has steadily decreased in the past two weeks," he added.

Ferrer revealed that 955 residents of Los Angeles County institutional settings have died of coronaviruses, the vast majority of whom lived in nursing homes. That represents 52% of all coronavirus deaths.

There have been a total of 9,909 cases in institutional settings so far. Institutional settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive housing facilities.

Nursing home testing efforts have increased in recent weeks as officials seek to screen everyone in nursing homes, both staff and residents, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. So far, 141 nursing homes have evaluated all of its residents and staff, Ferrer said Monday.

Meanwhile, Ferrer also provided an update on a new inflammatory condition in children that is related to the coronavirus. Four children in Los Angeles County who have been diagnosed with Pediatric Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome (PIMS) have also tested positive for carrying coronavirus antibodies.

There are 21 additional cases of PIMS identified since March 1 that could be related to the coronavirus, but have not been confirmed.

Three of the 25 children have required admission to a pediatric ICU. There have been no deaths.

PIMS is a condition that shows symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a very rare condition in young children in which blood vessels become inflamed and arteries dilate abnormally.

It was first reported in hospitals in the United Kingdom and New York City. Symptoms include abdominal pain, red eyes, enlarged lymph nodes on one side of the neck, high fever, chapped lips or a strawberry-like red tongue, rashes, and swollen hands and feet.

Treatment is similar to treatment for Kawasaki disease, which involves plasma transfusions to reduce the body's immune response that is causing the inflammation. The goal is to reduce inflammation and prevent long-term damage to the arteries.

"We will continue to work closely with the CDC and the California Department of Public Health to conduct surveillance and better understand this syndrome," said Ferrer.