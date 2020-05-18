Mom has no sympathy for the son who traveled to Hawaii in the midst of a viral pandemic and ended up in jail for violating quarantine rules: "I told him not to travel."

Roomies, a New York man, Tarique Peters, traveled to Hawaii despite his mother telling him not to go, and his son has now been arrested for refusing to quarantine. She currently has no sympathy for him.

According to the New York Post, Marcia Peters told her son not to go first.

"I didn't have to go there." She added: “The rules are over. I told him not to travel. I told him not to go. I told him to cancel all his vacations (plans) because he knows what is happening in the United States and everywhere. "

Peters, 23, of the Bronx, posted photos on the gram, flexing and sunbathing. From the photos, authorities were able to locate and arrest him.

According to CNN, "authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw his posts on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing and walking around Waikiki at night," the statement said.

He was arrested last Friday on $ 4,000 bail. Her mom said: "Where am I going to get $ 4,000? I don't know if he has $ 4,000. It is not rich like that. We will have to solve something. "

Peters arrived in O’ahu on Monday and immediately began enjoying his vacation. He allegedly took public transportation and went to various locations, violating the 14-day quarantine rule that all tourists must comply with.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connor said: "We appreciate the assistance of local people who detect blatant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities."

These days, Hawaii now requires tourists to provide their accommodation and contact information, and sign a 14-day self-quarantine agreement. "By signing the legal document, they acknowledge that they understand that violating the order is a criminal offense and are subject to a $ 5,000 fine and / or one year in prison," according to the state. Department of Transportation.

