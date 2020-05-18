Mobile home rents on the rise across the country amid pandemic – Up News Info

A new survey shows that families are booking RV trips more than ever.

The national RV rental service, called RV Share, says that RV rental bookings have increased more than 600% since early April.

The survey showed that families wanted a trip that allowed limited contact with others and more flexibility to change plans.

Two local Minnesota companies, RVThereYet.com and Camptastic Rentals have seen an increase in bookings in the past week.

Owner Jason said the increase comes after most of his clients canceled their reservations in March. Now he's heard from different types of clients, from athletes who don't want to fly to families who decided to cancel a trip to Disney and change gears this summer.

Sara Gunderson of New Hope plans to take her family to the Black Hills and plans to cook in the motorhome.

"We will continue to clean and disinfect our hands a lot, so even if we are in public parks and natural places, I think we will take precautionary measures," Gunderson said.

There are many attractions for RV travel right now. Gasoline prices are low. Jason said the RVs are cleaned after each rental is returned. One change is that people seem to be reserving longer rental windows.

Jason said typical reservations are from a couple of days to a week. You have received multiple inquiries for two week rental periods.

"I think what people are doing is taking advantage of their free time or a lot of people are working from home successfully to be able to work while on vacation," said Jason.

Recreational vehicle rentals through Jason's companies can range from $ 100 to $ 200 per night, depending on model and bed occupancy.

If you want to camp in Minnesota, you will have to wait a little longer. Overnight stays in the camps are prohibited until at least June 1.

Sara said she feels that taking the trip is a great way to get out of the house and make memories with her family.