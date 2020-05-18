Home Local News Missing: Minneapolis police search for vulnerable adult Eric Nelson, 38 – Up...

Missing: Minneapolis police search for vulnerable adult Eric Nelson, 38 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Missing: Minneapolis police search for vulnerable adult Eric Nelson, 38 - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLc09b0e8d1292d28390d7a4170bfb847314%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Eric Ryan Nelson has been missing since Saturday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.

The 38-year-old man was last seen in the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South at approximately 1 p.m. He is described as a vulnerable adult who would travel on foot. And with the rainy weather this weekend, you probably won't dress for the conditions.

%MINIFYHTMLc09b0e8d1292d28390d7a4170bfb847315%

Eric Nelson (credit: Minneapolis Police)

He is 5 to 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, light sweatpants, and tan suede shoes.

%MINIFYHTMLc09b0e8d1292d28390d7a4170bfb847316%

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©