Missing: Minneapolis police search for vulnerable adult Eric Nelson, 38 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Eric Ryan Nelson has been missing since Saturday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police.

The 38-year-old man was last seen in the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South at approximately 1 p.m. He is described as a vulnerable adult who would travel on foot. And with the rainy weather this weekend, you probably won't dress for the conditions.

He is 5 to 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, light sweatpants, and tan suede shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.