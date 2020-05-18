Minnie Lee's notebooks: a two-decade love letter to Reds baseball

Minnie Lee Olges loved her Cincinnati Reds.

Almost every summer night for nearly two decades, this sweet baseball-loving grandmother settled into her recliner, the one next to the screen door that leads to the driveway, and listened to the Reds relaying the legends Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall calling the Cincinnati baseball games on their radio.

At her penultimate home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Louisville, Ky., Minnie Lee kept score as her beloved Reds competed on the field. It didn't have cable TV, so I couldn't watch many games, but I didn't need to. He watched the Reds through the words of Marty and Joe, and told their stories on their score sheets.

He started his collection in 1973, first on the back of an envelope, then on what was supposed to be a score sheet for a college basketball star game between Kentucky and Tennessee players, then on loose sheets and finally on bound notebooks. spiral.

The point is, no one really knew the extent of what he was doing each dedicated night. She lived alone, retired and long separated from her husband, although her daughter Mary lived with her husband, Bob, and three children in seven houses up the street, and they visited her regularly.

"She didn't drive, so we took her to the grocery store once a week, to church or wherever, and she always said, 'Honey, I have to go back at 7 because the reds are playing'. ; "Grandson Mike Murphy told Sporting News. “We all knew it. We knew she liked it, but you don't know how much she liked it until you got into the score books. "

The first Minnie Lee Reds scorecards



Minnie Lee's bookmarks are totally, beautiful and incredibly amazing. It is no exaggeration to say they deserve a spot in one of the Baseball Hall of Fame museum exhibits. They represent the essence of America's deep and true connection to baseball.

"Her notebook had a heart," said Murphy. "There's a beat in that thing. It's not just numbers and data."

They are amazing for the details. She created her own scorebook grid, using a neatly folded sheet of paper as a de facto rule to keep her lines straight. He also had his own scoring style: for example, "Stos,quot; was a swinging strikeout, "GoSS,quot; was a field for shortstop, "S.RF,quot; was a single to right field, and a single "H,quot; stood up. for home run.

She turned the page and wrote, always in italics, the details as fast as she could when the action became fashionable. And the more Marty and Joe got excited, the more excited she became and the bigger her writing became. "Rose's night!" it spilled into the top line and the bottom line, with a double underline on September 11, 1985, the night Rose picked up the number 4,192 to pass Ty Cobb on the all-time hit list. She loved Marty and Joe; the notebooks are full of "Marty says …" or "Joe says …", followed by the little things they would share in the air, or simply from one side to the other of the couple that he loved so much.

They are incredible because of the way he used his score books as a newspaper, not only about his life, but also about important events in sports and in our country. If he missed any action, he would always write why.

“I missed this part of the game. Johnny and Stephanie were here, ”he wrote on his score sheet during the first five innings of Game 1 of the 1976 World Series between the Reds and the Yankees. "I had to take care of Angel and I missed this," he wrote in the sixth and seventh innings of the game on July 15, 1984, when he went to take care of his neighbor's dog.

"She put the family first. She never put listening to ball games over her family, "said her daughter Mary Murphy." If we visited, not knowing that a game was being played, she never mentioned the game or interrupted our visits so that we could begin keep score. "

On March 30, 1981, he stopped listening to the Reds' game in the sixth inning, writing this on his score sheet: “President Reagan was shot and 3 other men. I watched television and I missed the rest of the game, but the Reds won. "

Minnie Lee's scorecard when President Reagan is shot



The biggest moments in Reds history in two decades, good and bad, are there: the failures and successes of The Big Red Machine in October, the magical team of the 1990 World Series, the disappointing 1980s. And it's not just about red moments. Minnie Lee made sure to find the big games, like Hank Aaron's 715th home run, on her radio, and kept the score throughout the playoffs, whether the Reds were playing or not. She documented Reggie Jackson's three-game World Series home run in 1977 and the 1989 World Series earthquake that closed the Athletics to the Giants shortly before Game 3 began.

Minnie Lee didn't score every game every year, but she didn't miss many. He would give up baseball for the holy days on the Catholic calendar and 10 p.m. Local start times for West Coast games could be difficult to end when the family had a 7 a.m. mass. the next morning. Whatever the reason, she always wrote it down in her notebook.

Murphy's passion is to share Minnie Lee's passion with baseball fans, especially Reds fans, everywhere. He created a Twitter account, Grandma's Red Score Book, in April and tweets images of their captivating score sheets every day. The challenge is not finding something to tweet every day, it's deciding which year to choose from so many great options.

Minnie Lee died in 1996 at age 90, but thanks to her younger grandson, her passion for baseball is finally beginning to attract the public she deserves.

“This is not just a story of Reds fans. It's a baseball love story, "Murphy said." It spans generations and demographics. This touches everyone, with its humility, its strange sense of humor. Here's something for everyone. "

Marty Brennaman saw snippets of Minnie Lee's work for the first time this past weekend.

"What she did is unbelievable, truly unbelievable. It's almost incomprehensible trying to explain to someone how in-depth he was, basically documenting the ups and downs of this baseball team day by day, for many years," Brennaman said. "For someone who has such a passion for the game, and particularly for a team, doing that on a daily basis over a period of so many years is just amazing."

Minnie Lee's handmade "rule," and Hank Aaron's 715th home run



If Minnie Lee was writing about Marty's level of enthusiasm during Sunday's phone interview, her cursive letters would have been HUGE. It was obvious that the Hall of Fame announcer, the 2000 Ford C. Frick Award winner named Reds games on the radio from 1974 to 2019, was fascinated by the life work of the biggest fan he ever knew.

"It's just amazing. It really is. I would have loved to be able to sit down with her and talk about Reds baseball," said Brennaman. "That would have been the most because of how much she loved the game." I'm sure she felt a personal connection. between her and all the players whose names she wrote over the years.

“The icing on the cake were the times she felt compelled to write notes, for whatever reason: preparing a certain type of food or whatever. That is incredible."

And he totally agrees with the idea that baseball fans should see Minnie Lee's score books everywhere.

"I don't think I've seen anything," he said, "in all the years I've been with this team, so in depth for so many seasons."

No one in the family really knows when Minnie Lee became a fan of the Reds, or how she learned to keep score. He lived in Cincinnati for a couple of years before his marriage before moving to Louisville, but he never attended a single baseball game again, as far as he knows in the family. But regardless of how / when it started, that love of baseball helped her get through the last 20 years of her life.

Minnie Lee's score sheets are a bit overwhelming at first glance. She contained incredible amounts of information on every page, with little notes written in the margins, but the more you see, the more they start to make sense. Not that there is a method for insanity; There is a method for passion.

As Murphy went through the notebook page by page in the years after her grandmother's death, she laughed every time she tried to guess how the names of the players were spelled. She didn't have a newspaper subscription, so her only option was to pronounce the names in a phonetic way when she heard Marty and Joe say them and write each attempt to see what seemed correct.

Ken Griffey was "Ken Griffe,quot; during the early years of his scoring career; Murphy likes to joke that Griffey didn't win the "y,quot; at the end of his name until it was part of Tom Seaver's hitless game in 1978. What about Paul O & # 39; Neill? Well, there are almost every conceivable variation written on their lineups. When it came to the visiting players, the guys Marty and Joe didn't talk about so often were really challenging. There is a page on which Minnie Lee has written about a dozen different possibilities for Orel Hershiser. And Bob Ojeda? How in the world is a silent "J,quot;?

The Spelling Adventures of Minnie Lee



Putting Griffey aside quickly: he was one of Minnie Lee's favorite players (Ron Oester was another). As Murphy points out, she only writes about him differently than most other Reds. And his note about his last game in the Reds' uniform (August 17, 1990) is surprising, for several reasons.

Everyone hates to see him go. I guess he has been with the team (as a player) longer than anyone. Tony Pérez is still with the Reds but is not playing (coach at first base). Ken Griffey is the last of the "Great Red Machine,quot;. Her son Ken Griffey, Jr. is also in baseball. I just hope our Griffey gets a job in baseball.

"I would have had the biggest scream if I knew how good Junior became," Murphy said.

Oh, and Mike found out that his grandmother LOVED the fights that sometimes happened on the baseball diamond.

"That was totally out of character for her. She was a hard worker, but the kindest person. You never heard her curse, ”he said. "But from the way he wrote about the fights, you'd think he was the type who chain-smoked, spoke bad, drank on the side of the double ring, bird-flippin-off-at-the-wrestlers." But she was not like that at all. That was the biggest pleasant surprise for all of us when I started finding these things. She loved those things.

On July 29, 1990, Minnie Lee recounted a fight between the Reds and the Phillies.

Any fight !!! I wish I had seen it or at least heard it on the radio. Marty and Joe were yelling and the noise was too loud.

As he grew older and his hearing worsened, he had to turn up the volume on his radio, to the point where anyone outside two or three houses away could hear the game clearly, noise escaping through the screen door. It is good that her neighbors also loved her. So by 1990 it was already loud, and when Marty and Joe started screaming during the base fight, well, the tone was too much for her to do anything else.

Minnie Lee was away from home for three weeks in 1984, caring for Miss Boesser, her former landlord who befriended and was in declining health.

"As he left, he asked me to keep the Reds' sports page in the newspaper," said Mary Murphy.

The thing is, Mary wasn't a baseball fan. She thought her mother wanted the reports on the local minor league team, the Louisville Redbirds, and then the Cardinals Triple-A team.

Oops So on a page in her book that year she used loose-leaf paper in a folder, Minnie Lee wrote, “I missed the games from June 25/84 to July 15/84. He was with Miss Boesser at her house.

And nothing else was made of it.

"She didn't complain or get angry or anything," said Mary Murphy, laughing as she thought. "She just said, 'It's the Cincinnati Reds what I wanted.'"

Reading over and over again her grandmother's grade books, Murphy noticed a trend.

"As he got older, he became more emotional in writing," he said. "I think she was alone, I guess. I'd love to know, did you ever come back and get it out in December or January and come back and check it out? I could never ask those questions. Those are the things I wish I could ask.

This is what he wrote after the penultimate game of the 1989 season, a 9-2 loss to the Astros that left the Reds with a 75-86 record.

Minnie Lee says goodbye to the 1989 season



And here is the last game on Minnie Lee's scoreboard, October 27, 1991.

Do you remember that. Jack Morris pitched 10 blank baseball innings when the Twins outlasted the Braves in one of the best World Series Games 7 in baseball history. This is what she wrote:

The twins won the World Series in 7 games.

1991

I've never seen a group as happy as the twins!

Both teams were wonderful. Sorry for the losers, but letting the other team get just 1 race was good.

Those six lines of written text? Minnie Lee used 18 lines of space on her paper. And of those 41 words, eight were doubly underlined.

Yes, Minnie Lee really loved baseball.

Minnie Lee Prewitt was born on January 23, 1906.

She played basketball for the Cambellsville College team, was a teammate with her sisters, Stella and Ethel, and was president of her sophomore class at the university. Beneath his photo in Garnett and Gray's yearbook was this poem …

"A girl who is seldom meek and soft,

The girl who is alive all the time,

The girl who is never crossed or blue;

Minnie Lee, that's you. "

Minnie Lee, basketball player



Her life was too often marked by tragedy. She was the second of nine children born to Milo and Thula Prewitt, two of whom died in childhood. Her parents died in a well accident when she was 15 years old: a gas explosion overwhelmed Milo when he was digging the well, then Thula when she went to help her husband, and the brothers separated, although they kept in touch for the best. possible. They could.

Minnie Lee and her husband Joe Olges had five children. The first, Joseph, died when he was 8 years old; He fell through the ice of a frozen pond and drowned, on February 3, 1942, in an accident too horrible to think of.

Despite the tragedy, Mary Murphy remembers a happy childhood. She remembers her mother reading "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,quot;, bringing Mark Twain's characters to life with her tone and inflections; She had taken drama classes and used those lessons when reading stories to her children, and, Mary notes, was a great reason why her notebooks included large letters and underlines and exclamation points to emphasize.

"She was a very loving mother," said Mary, who is now 81 and still lives in the same house on the cul-de-sac. "She never raised her voice. We knew from his eyes that we had better behave. "

Minnie Lee often worked as a babysitter, picking up tasty recipes for her family on the go, and spent many, many years working in daycare at the San José Orphanage.

Minnie Lee's other two daughters, Ruth Ann and Roberta, have spent their lives as Ursuline nuns.

Jack, the second son of Minnie Lee and Joe, played fullback for the Flaget High football team in Louisville that won the Catholic, State and City Championships in 1952, a team backed by Paul Hornung. Yes, that Paul Hornung. Before being the winner of the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame, a four-time NFL champion (including Super Bowl I) and Pro Football Hall of Famer, he followed Jack Olges' main blocks to an unforgettable school football season. high school.

Mike Murphy, the youngest of Minnie Lee's 14 grandchildren, was born a year before his obsession / scoring collection began, and the two shared a special bond.

Almost every morning during the summer, Murphy was riding his bike down the street just to ask his grandmother if Johnny Bench, his favorite player, hit a home run the night before. When the family gathered for Thanksgiving or Christmas at Minnie Lee's house, Murphy sneaks out to look at the stack of notebooks and imagine the glorious baseball stories they told.

Mike would accompany him when his mother and grandmother went to the grocery store; Her fourth permit was enough to buy a pack of baseball cards, which she would open with her grandmother at the Oldsmobile family bank on the way home. The 1978 Topps set stands out in his memory, and two letters in particular. The first was Steve Garvey, because Murphy's T-ball team was the Dodgers, and Garvey's Popeye-style forearms resembled the forearms of his father, who was a steel worker and a mason.

The other was César Gerónimo.

"I remember flipping through the pack and finding a Reds player," Murphy said. "I said," Grandma, who is he? "And when she said Cesar Geronimo, I thought that was the coolest name I'd ever heard. I made her tell me about 50 times. The other guys on the team were called Joe, Pete, George, Ken, Dave, Tom … So When did I listen to César Gerónimo? I fell in love with him from that moment on. "

Minnie Lee was, essentially, Murphy's personal baseball reference; If the players she saw in her packages played in the National League and Marty and Joe talked about them, she had a story. She could tell him which letters were good and which were not. And she knew which ones knew the value of a good education, too.

"Mike struggled in first grade," said Mary Murphy, with a motherly laugh all these years later. “I was crying and I didn't want to go to school. He would stand up and look out the window and say, "Did Johnny Bench have to go to school?"

It took him a couple of months to adjust: The strict Catholic nuns at the school came as a shock to the system of a boy who grew up in such a loving environment, but knowing that Johnny Bench endured the school, Murphy decided that he could too.

And he kept that. He is a special education teacher at an elementary school in Louisville, returning to the classroom after years as a school administrator. And the only time you met Johnny Bench? Murphy asked the Hall of Fame to sign "Johnny Bench, 1965 Valedictorian,quot;.

"He turned to the boy next to him," Murphy recalled with a smile, "and said," I've never signed that in my entire life. ""

Johnny Bench



Because the two shared a love for baseball, it eventually became Murphy's honor to give his grandmother the same Christmas gift each year: a 200-sheet notebook, three sections, and a pack of pens.

"She also played it when I gave it to her. Trust me, ”said Murphy. "His eyes were big, like," I know what's here. I'm ready! "

When Murphy grew up a little, the two of them would leaf through the notebooks together at his house, Murphy drinking a cup of Postum and eating a cheese blintz or a pepper and cheese sandwich prepared with love by his grandmother.

Murphy collected the notebooks after Minnie Lee died of natural causes in 1996, at age 90. He knew he wanted to do something special with them, but he wasn't sure what. Finally, when his brother Jeff's wedding was approaching in July 2007, knowing that the family would be together, Murphy launched into his new project. For two months, she organized and stacked and copied pages and notebooks, crying and laughing constantly as she read her grandmother's words.

A few days before Jeff's wedding, Murphy told his brother about his project and asked if it would be okay to give them at the end of his reception. Jeff, of course, agreed.

Murphy made four copies of this work of love, a folder book titled "Game Day Through the Eyes of Marty & Joe and the Ears of Minnie Lee,quot;. She separated the book into nine sections, each tailored to unique elements on her grandmother's score sheets. He gave one to his mother, one to his uncle Jack, one to his aunt Ruth, and one to his aunt Roberta, the four surviving children of Minnie Lee. He wrote a letter to all four, a heartfelt note that included this near the end.

I really think she saved these books for us to read and share later. There are so many priceless memories in this book. We are truly blessed to be able to read these simple conversations you had with yourself and to hear your wisdom long after your death. I wanted these notebooks because of my earliest memories of their growth. I had no idea they contained all of these priceless memories. I laughed and cried many times during this process. Graduate some Kleenex, enjoy and share these experiences with your families.

And for each of Minnie Lee's children, Murphy found and cut a piece of paper where he had written his name, so the letter was signed by his mother.

Brennaman was impressed by the book when he saw photos.

"I thought it was really cool, I swear on goodness," he said. "Periodically, people will show me things similar to hers, but not as much as they did."

Tribute to Minnie Lee Olges



One last story for today, although there are thousands more screams to tell.

Murphy played as a catcher because he wanted to be like Johnny Bench, so when Bench retired after the 1983 season, Murphy needed a new favorite catcher. The easy pick was Gary Carter, the receiver for the Expos Stars, who always had a big smile on his face and played with Bench's passion.

When Carter was traded to the Mets prior to the 1985 season, Murphy became a huge Mets fan. The 1986 season was unforgettable; Carter finished third in the National League MVP vote and the Mets won a classic World Series against the Red Sox.

So when Murphy was doing her book project, she flipped through Minnie Lee's section on the 1986 postseason. What she wrote after the Mets won the NLCS made her cry.

Minnie Lee leaves a note for Mike



Now for the World Series! Mike, I hope your Mets win! I know you're pushing them, me too. Ray Knight is a former red. I would like the MacNamara team to play well too. "

Read that again. Murphy certainly has, hundreds of times.

"You open it years later, not knowing it's there, and you see it?"

Mike paused.

"It's like he's leaving love notes for us all the time."