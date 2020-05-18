Minnesota coronavirus: 9 more COVID-19 deaths counted as number of positive cases exceeds 16,000 – Up News Info

The |

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As Minnesota transitioned from a stay-at-home order to a stay-safe on Monday, the state counted 705 new COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths.

Data updated by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the death toll in the state has reached 731, with eight of the new deaths related to long-term care facilities. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have seen the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota, with 595 documented so far.

Still, Monday marks the first time in two weeks that Minnesota has seen its daily COVID-19 death count in single digits.

Meanwhile, 488 people are currently battling the disease in Minnesota hospitals. Of them, 229 are in intensive care beds, eight more than on Sunday. According to officials, 991 of the state's 1,241 ICU beds are currently in use. Another 800 beds can be ready in one day.

Since the outbreak began in March, 16,372 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Minnesota. Almost 11,000 people have recovered from the disease and no longer need to be isolated.

Over the weekend, Minnesota's testing ability continued to improve, with more than 5,000 tests processed each day. Authorities have stated that the state's goal is to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.

At midnight, Minnesota's stay-at-home order expired and a security directive took over. The new directive allows retail stores to open to 50% of their capacity. Starting next month, the reopening of bars, gyms and lounges will be allowed with restrictions and established cleaning protocols.

For most people who get COVID-19, the symptoms are mild, such as fever and cough. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

