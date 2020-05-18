Minneapolis man charged with fentanyl distribution charges – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The United States Attorney's office announced a federal indictment on Monday charging Mohamed Salah Hussein, 25, of Minneapolis, with one count of conspiracy to distribute and two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Hussein was initially charged in a criminal complaint on February 13, 2020, and is currently in custody at the Sherburne County Jail pending further court proceedings.

According to the indictments in the indictment and documents filed with the court, from November 2019 to February 11, 2020, Hussein conspired with others to manufacture and distribute large quantities of fentanyl pills, known to buyers as "Mbox,quot; pills. .

On February 11, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hussein's home in south Minneapolis and recovered approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills and a total of $ 31,285 in cash. Hussein was arrested.

Assistant US Attorney David P. Steinkamp and Justin Wesley are processing the case.