Minecraft is still incredibly popular as sales exceed 200 million and 126 million play monthly

Minecraft Sales officially topped 200 million, with 126 million people playing the game monthly. Microsoft details the latest sales figures just as Mojang Studios celebrates 11 years since the first Minecraft Alpha Build was originally released.

Microsoft has also seen a huge increase in Minecraft use during the pandemic. Minecraft We saw a 25 percent increase in new players last month and a 40 percent increase in multiplayer sessions.

Minecraft previously, sales topped 100 million in 2016, and the game has shown no signs of slowing down. A rise in YouTubers interest and nostalgia-induced gaming saw Minecraft It remains the king of YouTube audience statistics last year.

One of Microsoft's best acquisitions

Microsoft acquired Minecraft The maker Mojang almost six years ago for $ 2.5 billion, and at the time, it had sold more than 50 million copies on PC, Xbox 360, PS3, and other platforms. It was a smart purchase from Microsoft, and the incredible growth in sales and momentum since then has brought players back to the game for years.

Minecraft It started life as a bedroom project, initially distributed as a Java applet on a web forum. The game quickly captured the imagination of thousands of gamers who loved the concept of the standalone game of allowing players to shape an environment by creating and building constructions out of blocks. It has spawned a giant community creating replica objects and YouTube tips on how to play Minecraft that are regularly shared with millions of viewers.