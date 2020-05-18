Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor give a new version to MGM-Hello Sunshine Sequel – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Tonight we have learned that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have officially signed up to write MGM Legally blonde 3. This is the second feature film Kaling and Goor are teaming up with, the first being the wedding comedy Kaling / Priyanka Chopra that Universal won at a heated auction last year, which Up News Info also told you about first.

Reese Witherspoon remains on board, reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods, producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with original franchise producer Marc Platt.

Exclusively announced Up News Info Legally blonde 3 about two years, with the original writers Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah writing. The Kaling and Goor version is not a makeover, nor are they tweaking, but their script will have a whole new twist.

Lauren Neustadter, head of film and television for Hello Sunshine, and Adam Siegel, president of Platt Productions, are also producing.

Although many film productions are closed, the new MGM Film Group headed by Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy is still very busy with development. Recently, they announced several film projects, including that of Ron Howard. Thirteen lives, The Martian The next novel by author Andy Weir (aka Ave Maria Project) with Phil Lord and Chris Miller teaming up to lead, George Miller & # 39; s Three thousand years of longing, David Slade Dark Harvest (opening October 24, 2021) and Lady Gaga by Ridley Scott Gucci project on November 26, 2021.

Kaling recently co-created and is the executive producer on the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series. I have never which follows an American Indian teenager and is inspired by Kaling's own childhood. Last summer, she co-created and executive produced the Hulu series. Four Weddings and a Funeral based on the hit romantic comedy of the nineties. Your movie Late at night starring, writing and producing, made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon for $ 13 million. Kaling features two SAG ensemble wins and six Emmy names for NBC The office like EP and star. She was also the EP and star of The Mindy project at Fox Kaling he is represented by CAA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham,

Goor is a two-time Emmy-winning writer from The daily show and Late night with Conan O & # 39; Brien. He is the co-creator of Universal Television Brooklyn nine nine and he was an EP and writer on NBC Parks and Recreation. He is represented by Ziffren Brittenham. Witherspoon is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.