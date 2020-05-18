Miley Cyrus' sister breaks up talking about the struggles that grow in her shadow

Instagram

When he talks about the lyrics in the second verse of his new single & # 39; Young and Sad & # 39 ;, Noah Cyrus admits that his constant comparison with his older sister is & # 39; absolutely unbearable & # 39 ;.

Noah Cyrus found him "absolutely unbearable" growing up in his sister Miley CyrusThe shadow of.

The 20-year-old singer released her new EP "The End of Everything" on Friday, May 15, with the album featuring her new single "Young & Sad". The melody sparked concern among fans because of the lyrics including "My sister is like the sun, bringing good light wherever she goes / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows," and Noah spoke about the meaning behind the song during an Instagram Live session on Saturday.

Struggling to control her emotions while talking to her fans, Noah explained, "I think just the message in the second verse, being born into the family I was in, everyone gave me a hard time having a hard time being the youngest of Miley sister, but you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one cared about what people were saying to me online. "

"It was absolutely unbearable. And that's why I write, & # 39; My sister is like sunlight, bringing good light wherever she goes / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows & # 39; because it is for that everyone always tells me that, no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. "

Constant comparison to Miley meant that Noah "always believed" that he would never be able to escape from his brother's shadow, a thought that was difficult to overcome.

"That was something I listened to all my life, every day, all my life. It was that or it was not enough in some way, either because of my appearance or my way of being. As I said another day, sometimes I feel like Sometimes I don't even breathe well, "he continued.

"Basically, that's what the song is about, and I just wanted to talk about it once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to turn it off."

Breaking down in tears, Noah concluded: "Everyone always says that you are empowering people to see it, but I can't control seeing it. You are young, you know the Internet. It has been very hard for me, so that song is quite difficult to interpret ".