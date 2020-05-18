Michael Jordan's infamous flu game was actually caused by Bad Pizza

For once and forever, the cause of Michael JordanThe infamous "flu game,quot; was solved, and it wasn't the flu.

In 1997, prior to game five of the 1997 Finals against the Utah Jazz, the iconic athlete was initially said to have had flu-like symptoms and to have been ill in the hours leading up to the court confrontation. However, the professional on the court persevered and played despite his illness, scoring 38 points, including a triple final.

"He had shown that no matter how sick he was, he is still the best player in the world," said his teammate. Scottie Pippenhe said on episode nine of ESPN The last Dance. In the episode, which aired Sunday night, the sports documentary miniseries reviewed that iconic game and the sequence of events that occurred in Jordan's hotel room the night before.

As he and his colleagues explained in the episode, they were staying at a hotel in Park City, Utah. Around 10 p.m. Jordan was hungry and they found a single pizzeria that was still open.