Michael Jordan or LeBron James? NBA fans have spoken, and the answer is not close

As a result, there is only one true number 23 in basketball history. At least, according to fans.

In a recent ESPN poll, 73 percent of hoop fans surveyed think Michael Jordan is a better overall player than LeBron James. The question of who is better is one of the 17 questions asked in the survey.

According to ESPN, 600 respondents were divided into two age groups: 18 to 34 and 35 years or older. Surprisingly, Jordan was the leader in the younger group, taking home the results by a close margin of 2 to 1.

Other questions were asked about who has the best shoe, who was the most clutch, and who would win in a one-on-one game.

Here are the full results from the ESPN poll:

Question Jordan James Best shoe for fashion. 79% twenty-one% Best shoe to play 77% 2. 3% Choose for the game winning shot 76% 24% Come on the clutch 74% 26% Spectacular to see play 74% 26% Best player overall 73% 27% The NBA was better overall 71% 29% Win one by one at 21 67% 33% The best choice to start a team 66% 3. 4% Best Offensive Player Sixty-five% 35% Best "look,quot; Sixty-five% 35% Have a drink with Sixty-five% 35% Choose as a teammate 63% 37% Positive impact off the court 62% 38% Best defensive player 59% 41% Best passerby 59% 41% Trust pass the ball 57% 43%

Obviously, there is a recent bias in the results, considering ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; wrapped up Sunday night, and the 10-part series summed up the facts, the legend, and the myth of Jordan at the height of the debate. MJ vs. LeBron in the sports field.

Unfortunately, sports fans will never get a direct answer as to who the best overall player was due to a myriad of factors: era, roster building, level of competition between them. Still, it's a fun debate.

We will never really know which player was better. But for now, it seems that NBA fans are determined, and there is only one true King in the realm of basketball.