Michael Jordan on the allegations he rejected for the winner of Game 6 vs. Jazz: & # 39; Bulls – & # 39;

Michael Jordan's parting shot with the Bulls, winner of Game 6 in the 1998 NBA Finals, has long sparked complaints from Jazz fans that he pushed Bryon Russell to find enough room to stop.

Jordan took advantage of the final episode of "The Last Dance,quot; on Sunday as an opportunity to insist that there was no offensive foul on the play.

"They all said I walked away," Jordan told the documentary crew. "Bulls … His energy was going that way. I didn't have to push him."

It is predictable that Jordan wants to defend one of his most memorable moments in solid terms. After all, he spent the entire documentary series pushing back much smaller inferences than he ever did wrong on the court. It is also possible that he is correct and the push has never happened, although fans in Utah would disagree with that assessment.

After Jordan said his article at the time, broadcaster Bob Costas seemed to agree that there was no push.

"… the equivalent of a maitre d & # 39; showing someone at your table."

– Bob Costas … chef's kiss with that one. – Sergio González (@thatgonzalez) May 18, 2020

It would have been great to hear a Jazz player's perspective on the play. The story, however, is written by the victors.