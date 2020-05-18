Michael Jordan apparently spit on pizza that gave him food poisoning from the flu game

Michael Jordan admitted on ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; that he didn't really have the flu during the "Flu Game,quot; and that his illness was the result of eating bad pizza.

"It wasn't the flu game," said Jordan. "It was food poisoning."

This isn't necessarily breaking news, though it's the first time Jordan directly admits he didn't get the flu during that game. But his personal trainer, Tim Grover, has already told the story before. But because it was relevant to the documentary, the story was told again.

According to Grover and Jordan, the story is that the Bulls star was hungry late at night, so they ordered pizza from the only place that was open. When the pizza arrived, there were "four or five guys outside the door," making everyone in the hotel room suspicious.

Grover said he had a bad feeling about pizza, but Jordan says he ate it all alone. Later that night, he got sick and the feeling didn't go away in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

That is their story and they stick to it.

But others are not convinced. Jalen Rose once said during a Grantland video (which is no longer available) that Jordan was actually playing a "hangover game,quot;. AND many on Twitter I think that is the case as well.

The documentary practically accepts the pizza story, and director Jason Hehir explained why in an interview with ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby,quot;.

The two hosts say there is no way Jordan would eat the entire pizza alone when there were others in the room. But Hehir explains some of the details that were missing from the documentary. For example, the other people in the room had already had dinner, and Jordan had not. Also, if they were tempted to eat the pizza, they would soon go out when Jordan apparently spit out the cake.

When the pizza appears, Michael says, "Don't touch this pizza. This is mine. You didn't wait for me, don't touch this. "Then spit out the pizza," Hehir said. "I'm telling you what they told me in our interviews … This is not the only time. You can watch when Michael would spit out food if he didn't want people to eat it."

Hehir is right. I immediately Googled "Michael Jordan spat on food,quot; and came up with the result of a fantastic "Outside The Lines,quot; story.

From OTL:

When they used to shoot a lot of commercials, Jordan's security team was waiting for him in his trailer while he was on set. A woman named Linda cooked Michael's meals, and he loved cinnamon rolls. She would bake a tray and take it to him. When it was time to film, he would see the guards looking at the cinnamon rolls and go over and spit at each one, to make sure no one took their food.

Going back to pizza, Hehir says he doesn't think the food has been tampered with. He also doesn't think Jordan is dealing with a hangover.

"It's not a hangover if you're on the floor clutching your stomach at 2 or 3 in the morning. That's not what hangovers are," Hehir said. "And that is documented that he was doing that. And a lot of people saw that happening. His mother was also involved in this process. So, I would like to believe the conspiracy theories and investigate them and all that, I think the truth it's much simpler than that. "