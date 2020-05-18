Meghan King Edmonds Complains That She Is "Going Crazy,quot; With Three Children During Order To Stay Home In California, Says It Feels Like "House Arrest,quot;

Former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds became real on her blog about life in quarantine with three young children. The 35-year-old wrote a candid post about her struggle to be a single mother to Aspen, 3, and the twins Hayes and Hart, 2, in the midst of their divorce from Jim Edmonds, during the COVID-19 lockdown. in California.

Meghan began her publication titled "Diary of a Quarantined Single Mother … and Not Pretty,quot; with a warning that it had been written by an exhausted mother of three who had been locked up in her home for nine weeks. She said the state's order to stay home feels like "house arrest,quot; in a "lonely, soul-sucking way, get me out of here, I'm going crazy."

The reality star said she can't even speak to people who claim to be enjoying their time locked up and who are doing their best. She says that even though she loves her "beautiful and spacious,quot; home and is "lucky,quot; to live there, it is difficult to care for three young children alone.

She says she doesn't have an enclosed patio or outdoor space for her children to run and play to burn her child's energy, and that is driving her crazy. Edmonds says it is "really difficult,quot; to be a working mother who is going through a messy public divorce, while caring for three young children.

“I forgot what silence sounds like. My children scream non-stop. They can't communicate verbally well, even though they cognitively know what they want, "the blogger wrote." And my house doesn't have a carpet, so there's nothing to muffle the sounds as they resonate on every wall. "There's nowhere to hide. from the constant screaming. Even the bathroom is not safe. Try to urinate in silence, much less listen to yourself think … it does not matter, do not waste your precious energy. "

Meghan and Jim Edmonds suddenly split up last October after five years of marriage when she accused him of cheating on one of her babysitters. Both Jim and the babysitter denied the claim, but Jim filed for divorce and they separated.

In her Mother's Day episode Intimate knowledge podcast, Meghan introduced herself as "Meghan King,quot; and officially dropped Jim's last name. She said that celebrating the party for the first time as a single mother was not easy and she was not eager to do so.

Meghan King Edmonds said being quarantined with three young children who were screaming for nine weeks while trying to work at the same time has not been the "main environment,quot; for her to feel that she has been winning Mother of the Year awards.



