Meet your Red Nose Day 2020 hosts: Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley

Missing the Pearson family of We are? You can see some of them again on Red Nose Day, Mandy moore and Justin Hartley They have been chosen to host the annual fundraiser to air on Thursday, May 21 on NBC.
the We are The stars will serve as hosts for the two-hour event that raises awareness and funds for needy children in the United States, Puerto Rico and some of the world's poorest communities. Additional participating talent includes Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul rudd, 5 seconds of summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson.
Previously announced stars that appear include Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, gwen Stefani, A republic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Milo Ventimiglia and Broadway star Adrienne Warren.
Red Nose Day will include musical performances and sketches, as well as short films that show viewers how the funds raised are used to help children. The night begins with Celebrity escape room At 8 pm. with Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Courteney Cox and Ben stiller playing and Twenty one serving as the game master.
In addition to NBC and Walgreens, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have pledged support for Red Nose Day 2020 as campaign partners. Created by Emmy-winning writer and director Richard Curtis, Red Nose Day has raised $ 200 million and has impacted nearly 25 million children.
Red Nose Day airs on Thursday, May 21 from the Celebrity Escape Room at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
