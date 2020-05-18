Meet your Red Nose Day 2020 hosts: Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley

Missing the Pearson family of We are? You can see some of them again on Red Nose Day, Mandy moore and Justin Hartley They have been chosen to host the annual fundraiser to air on Thursday, May 21 on NBC.

the We are The stars will serve as hosts for the two-hour event that raises awareness and funds for needy children in the United States, Puerto Rico and some of the world's poorest communities. Additional participating talent includes Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul rudd, 5 seconds of summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson.