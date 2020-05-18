Meet Meghan King Edmonds' new boyfriend

Jerod Harris / Getty Images / Christian Schauf / Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds is having a second chance to love.
First Royal Orange County Housewives star is coming out businessman Christian Schauf, a source confirms E! News. The new romance comes just over six months after she and Jim Edmonds'Messy divorce first made the news.
We are told that Meghan and Christian are currently spending time together after she and her children recently flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Miss., Where Jim lives. Our source says the former MLB pro stays with his daughter Aspen and twins There is and Deer quarantined at home at the moment.
It is still unknown how Meghan, 35, first came across Christian, who lives in Utah and is host to the Unexplored life podcast He is also the founder of Uncharted Supply Company, which sells an emergency preparedness kit.
Christian's website describes himself as "a serial adventurer, athlete, businessman, and philanthropist … In his downtime, he helps the needy, does charity work in the world's most dangerous cities, and persecutes adventure in every way. "
Meanwhile, Jim also abandoned his five-year marriage. Is currently dating Kortnie O & # 39; Connor, who Meghan said she and Jim once had a threesome with while they were still together.
And while she hasn't yet publicly spoken about her new relationship, Meghan detailed what she's looking for in a partner in it. Intimate knowledge podcast
"I just want a partner who supports me and is not jealous or who tries to repress me. Someone who grows up with me instead of being stuck in a certain place. For me, that is intimacy," Meghan shared on the show. "I just need that partner next to me who will take my hand and see me."
In contact was the first to report the news.
