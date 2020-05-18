Meet Meghan King Edmonds' new boyfriend

Meghan King Edmonds is having a second chance to love.

First Royal Orange County Housewives star is coming out businessman Christian Schauf, a source confirms E! News. The new romance comes just over six months after she and Jim Edmonds'Messy divorce first made the news.

We are told that Meghan and Christian are currently spending time together after she and her children recently flew from Los Angeles to St. Louis, Miss., Where Jim lives. Our source says the former MLB pro stays with his daughter Aspen and twins There is and Deer quarantined at home at the moment.

It is still unknown how Meghan, 35, first came across Christian, who lives in Utah and is host to the Unexplored life podcast He is also the founder of Uncharted Supply Company, which sells an emergency preparedness kit.