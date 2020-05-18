Meagan Good makes an unexpected comment about reports that she's been lightening her skin

For about a year now, Meagan Good has had fans wondering if she decided to bleach her skin.

It all started after the talented actress was portrayed at the movie's premiere, Black and blue, and her sponsors noted her lighter skin tone, and rumors began to spread.

This week, a fan called Think like a man starred in a message saying: "Megan looked better on dark skin … She is no longer so pretty that she looks average … But her dark skin was above average … Why did she bleach?"

Meagan decided to be completely honest and confessed that she accidentally bleached her skin and added: "I didn't, Reina. An (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed beautician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that was dirtying the skin. By the grace of God only; I have about 80% through recovery and daily recovery of my color, "he said. “To be honest, it was an experience beyond painful and traumatic because I would never want that on anyone. I would appreciate it if you did not continue to spread assumptions and rumors. God bless you."

A fan told the star, "Megan looked better with dark skin … She was no longer so pretty that she looked normal … But her dark skin was above average … Why was it fading? 😭 😭😭 "

Another commenter stated, "One from when Megan was once 'dark skinned', it looks like she did in Eves Bayou … From your comment, I think it was Sammy Sosa in the 90s to Sammy Sosa now (nothing against Sammy) 😔 I don't see the difference. She is still the same beautiful Megan. "

This supporter revealed, "You are excellent at responding in their own way! I don't know how you stay so amazing when they throw so much trash at you and others who are always in the spotlight! 💗 Keep it up !!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 🙌🏼 "

This was shared: "She did not bleach. You must have discovered who Meagan is. She has been acting in major movies since she was a child. Stop hating. She looks beautiful here, and looks like her original brown skin. I don't think that She was never a dark-skinned sister. But I could be wrong. I forgot the discoloration when I saw this. "

This fifth comment said: “But wait a minute. She was never really dark skinned. Google some photo of it. And besides, she was and still is very pretty. She looks the same. @meagangood you are beautiful. The last thing … if someone wants to sand their skin, that is their business. Press the stop following button, so you don't have to see what you don't like, ma'am or ma'am. "

