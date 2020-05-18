Meagan Good explains exactly how her skin & # 39; accidentally & # 39; bleached!

Meagan Good has responded to accusations of lightening your skin by bleaching your skin, and says she didn't do it on purpose.

This is what Megan looks like now:

"Meagan looked better with dark skin … She was no longer as pretty as she looked normal … But her dark skin was above average … Why Bleach?" Wrote a social media follower.

Meagan took the time to reply to the fanatic: "I didn't, Queen. One (without my knowing it) an unlicensed beautician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that was dirtying the skin," he wrote. .

"By the grace of God alone; I am about 80% through recovery and daily recovery of my color," he said. "To be honest, it was an experience beyond painful and traumatic because I would never want that on anyone. I would really appreciate it if you didn't continue to spread assumptions and rumors. God bless you."

Check out the exchange below. Do you think Meagan didn't know her skin was whitening or not?