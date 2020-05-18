Meagan Good addresses skin whitening rumors

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Think Like a Man & # 39; She just responded to a fanatic who accuses her of whitening her skin, claiming that she's no longer so pretty that she looks average.

Up News Info –

Meagan Goodthe appearance when he attended "Black and blue"After the party in 2019 they puzzled fans. She seemed clearer than she used to be, leading people to think her skin is lightening. Now, the"Think like a man"Star has offered fans a long-awaited explanation for the makeover.

The actress responded to a fan who brought the topic to the comment section of her Instagram post on Sunday, May 17. "Megan looked better with dark skin … She is no longer so pretty that she looks average … But her dark skin was above average … Why did she bleach?"

In response to the comment, Meagan said, "I didn't make a queen." He added that the change was due to a skin product that damaged it. "An (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed beautician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that marred the skin. Only by the grace of God," he said.

%MINIFYHTML28a5871f34737f371ef29ff571a36ec315%

The 38-year-old star went on to explain, "I'm close to 80% through recovery and getting my color back on a daily basis. To be honest, it was a more than painful and traumatic experience because I would never want that on anyone. I would really appreciate it if you didn't continue spreading assumptions and rumors. God bless you. "

<br />

Some fans also defended Meagan amid the indictment. "First of all, Meagan has never been darker in complexion in her life, so I'm so confused about the whole 'whitening' thing. She really pisses me off. She doesn't bother anyone. People are so miserable, "said one person.

Echoing the sentiment, someone else noted, "She was never dark-skinned … she wasn't even close. She is the same shade in Barbie's magic earring commercial. You need a skin color chart because her real darkness and darkness are not the same. "

Applauding Meagan's elegant response, another user wrote: "When moments of ignorance lead to better understanding. These types of responses have to really reconsider life."