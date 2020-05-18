Master P shares behind-the-scenes video to show what caused him and Romeo Miller to walk away from & # 39; Growing Up Hip-Hop & # 39;

In March Master P and Romeo Miller Opened about walking away from the hit WeTV reality show "Growing Up Hip Hop,quot;. They have accused producers of trying to create stories that are not true for the ratings, and are now dropping the evidence to show everyone why they decided to drop the show.

On Monday, Master P shared an behind-the-scenes clip from the show where he is talking to one of the show's team members about building a story that is not real for the show's sake.

Master P said, "I'm just showing you this, so the next time you watch this show you can use your real judgment and see how people's words change and positive moments change to negative. This is why we quit smoking ago 6 months. Editing for drama, we have more important things to worry about than fake producers who create fake love stories. "

He went on to emphasize the importance of ownership and also offered his prayers to the other families involved in the show, as he expressed that he hopes they can see beyond what is happening behind the scenes.

Over the weekend, Master P and Romeo also continued to warn others about appearing on reality television.

In March, while appearing in "The Breakfast Club," Romeo said, "I've been in this business for 19 years. I'm in a place where it's all about my inner peace. It's about mental health and growth. It's not about of money. I'm the highest paid on the net. I had to walk away because I can't sell my soul for money. I can't sell my soul for a story … It's a false drama for no reason. "

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94