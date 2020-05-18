Married to Jamie Otis of First Sight, changes his baby's name

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner they have a new name for their baby.

the Married at first sight The couple changed Hayes' little boy's name to Hendrix. Reality stars discussed the new nickname in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday.

Jamie told his followers that he actually chose Hayes' name before the boy was born.

"We feel pressured to make a decision on what his name would be because I wanted to join him," he said. "I really think you bond a little better. I don't know. I did it with (our daughter) Gracie still knowing his name. And then, like, when you have a baby inside you and you just call it 'baby', I don't know, it doesn't seem like a connection. "

So they chose Hayes. Although the parents loved the first name, it did not have a significant meaning for them. But once his bundle of joy arrived, everything changed.

"The first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix," Jamie said. Doug also said he called the newborn Hendrix "right away."