Married to Jamie Otis of First Sight, changes his baby's name

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner they have a new name for their baby.
the Married at first sight The couple changed Hayes' little boy's name to Hendrix. Reality stars discussed the new nickname in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday.
Jamie told his followers that he actually chose Hayes' name before the boy was born.
"We feel pressured to make a decision on what his name would be because I wanted to join him," he said. "I really think you bond a little better. I don't know. I did it with (our daughter) Gracie still knowing his name. And then, like, when you have a baby inside you and you just call it 'baby', I don't know, it doesn't seem like a connection. "
So they chose Hayes. Although the parents loved the first name, it did not have a significant meaning for them. But once his bundle of joy arrived, everything changed.
"The first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix," Jamie said. Doug also said he called the newborn Hendrix "right away."
The new name also had a special meaning.
"Hendrix is on the loose with our angel angel Johnathan," Jamie said. "We had our first child, his name is Johnathan, and we had him at 17 weeks. Obviously, he was too young to survive. So we try to honor him and keep him involved in our lives."
So the couple decided to make the name change official and write "Hendrix,quot; on the birth certificate.
Watch the video to hear the revealed name.
