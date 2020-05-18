Marc Maron recounts the last moment he saw his girlfriend Lynn Shelton Alive

WENN / Avalon

Paying tribute to the late director of & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39 ;, the veteran podcaster praises her for making him a better person "as a comic, as a guitarist, as a lover, as a human, as everything."

Actor, comedian and veteran podcaster Marc Maron He has published a moving tribute to his late girlfriend, director Lynn Shelton, insisting that she made him "a better person."

The couple had been dating for a year and lived together while Lynn battled the fever caused by what the couple thought was a case of strep throat last week. He also took a test for COVID-19 that turned out to be negative.

She passed away suddenly over the weekend and on Monday (May 18), an emotional Marc shared his 2015 WTF podcast conversation with Shelton, who recently directed episodes of Reese witherspoonthe Hulu miniseries "Little fires everywhere"as well as the Apple TV + series by actress" The Morning Show. "

In a heartbreaking introduction to the repeated episode, the 56-year-old said, "Okay, hello. It's Marc. I haven't been too available lately, but I imagine most of you know that Lynn Shelton died at 12:45 on the morning of Saturday. She was my partner, my girlfriend, my friend, and I loved her, I loved her very much, and she loved me, and she knew it. I don't know if I've ever felt what I felt. I felt with her before. I know, actually. I didn't. I haven't. "

Then she shared details of the last time she saw her lost love alive, early Friday morning.

"In the middle of the night I heard her collapse in the hallway on the way to the bathroom," he explained. "I got up and she was on the floor, and she couldn't move. She was conscious but a little delusional. I called 911, and they caught her, and that was the last time I saw her alive … on the floor, being taken away "

"And over the course of the day, there was never any good news. He got there (at the hospital). He was anemic. He had low blood pressure. He had internal bleeding. And I don't want to go into detail on that day, but they put a lot of effort into two hospitals. They were amazing. Eventually they had to let her go. They tried everything they could. They took her off life support and she passed away. I called the ambulance at 5am on Friday, and at 12:45 on Saturday morning, she was gone. "

"And I went there (to the hospital). They let me into the hospital after she died to spend time with her, and I did. I told her I loved her, I touched her forehead and left."

To pay tribute to his late girlfriend, Maron added: "He was definitely a better person when he was engaged to her, as a comedian, as a guitarist, as a lover, as a human, like everything. He was better off in Lynn Shelton & # 39; s gaze."

An official cause of death has yet to be released, although reports suggest Shelton suffered from a previously undiagnosed blood condition.

