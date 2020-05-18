Marc Maron in & # 39; Complete Shock & # 39; for the unexpected death of his girlfriend Lynn Shelton

WENN / Avalon

The writer / director, whose credits included & # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39; of Reese Witherspoon, passed away on May 15 at the age of 54 from complications caused by an unidentified blood disorder.

Actor Marc Maron He is "in complete shock" at the death of his writer / director, girlfriend Lynn Shelton, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54.

The filmmaker, whose credits included "Your sister's sister"and Reese witherspoonnew miniseries "Little fires everywhere"He died on Friday, May 15, of complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder, according to Up News Info.

She also directed episodes of "Crazy men","The morning show"and"Just arrived by boat"

Maron, who had been dating her "Trust swordDirector since last year, he has now shared his devastation at the loss of Shelton in an emotional statement issued to Indiewire.

"I loved her very much as I know many of you did too," he wrote. "It is devastating. I am level, heartbroken and in complete shock and I really don't know how to move forward right now …"

He continued: "She was a beautiful, kind, loving and charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. She made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We started a life together. We really didn't. I can believe what is happening. This is a horrible and sad loss. "

Witherspoon also turned to social media, admitting that she, too, is struggling to accept the news: "I am so devastated to hear of Lynn Shelton passing away yesterday," she posted Saturday, below a photo of the couple smiling.

"I am completely in shock because this vibrant, talented and moving filmmaker is no longer with us …"

"I feel so fortunate to be able to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the world of cinema. Her memory lives on in our days alive together on set and in her wonderful films." . Check out his work and see his talent for yourself. #RestInPeaceLynn ".

Co-star and co-producer of actress "Little Fires Everywhere" Kerry Washington She was equally "heartbroken" by Shelton's "tremendous loss" as she attributed to the director that he had changed her "for the better".

"What an inspiration! Your vision. Your enthusiasm for life. Your fiercely independent spirit. Your humor, love and dedication. As an artist. A mother. A director. A conspirator. A light," wrote Washington. "Thank you for your brilliant example. And your brilliant grace."

Collaborating colleagues Mindy kaling and Mark Duplassand actress turned director Olivia Wilde He also honored Shelton's memory online after the news of his death.

Born in Ohio, Shelton attended Oberlin College in Ohio and the University of Washington School of Drama. He also completed a master of fine arts degree in photography and related media at the Manhattan School of Visual Arts.

The filmmaker was 40 years old when she debuted as a director and then wrote and directed eight films over 14 years.

Your movie "Let's go way back"She won the Grand Jury Prize at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2006, and was a winner of the Someone to Watch Award at the 2009 Independent Spirit Awards. The following year, the cast of her romantic drama Humpday collected the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award. .