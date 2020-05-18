Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley to present; Added Guest – Up News Info

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley have co-hosted NBC Red Nose Special, the network's annual charity event will air on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / PT. The co-stars of the network's central drama We are He will preside over a two-hour show with Hollywood contributors and musical performances, with money raised for the Red Nose Day USA campaign to end child poverty.

The network said Monday that Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale, Stephen Merchant, Sarah Silverman and Susan Kelechi-Watson joined the sixth show. annual. . Already on board: Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Milo Ventimiglia and Adrienne Warren.

NBC's Red Nose Day programming begins at 8 PM with Celebrity escape room, by executive producers Ben Stiller and Jack Black. Black is the "Game Master" who guides Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott in unlocking a series of puzzle rooms to finally design a great escape.

Funding for the special is directed to address the impact of COVID-19 on children living in poverty and the organizations that help them. Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock digital (not physical red noses this year) and share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram.

Red Nose Day, created in the UK in 1988 by writer and director Richard Curtis, has raised $ 200 million in the United States and has helped nearly 25 million children in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.