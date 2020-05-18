Malibu beaches overwhelmed by unmasked visitors; Health Department Voting Action – Up News Info

When asked at her Monday press conference if she had heard of the "disaster" on Malibu's beaches over the weekend, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said: "We received reports." .

Local Malibu reporter and KBUU radio chief Hanz Leitz, who asked the question, provided more color. "Seventy to ninety percent" of those in Zuma Beach had no masks. Leitz said local gates were opened, parking nightmares abounded and people threw loud parties at night to see biolumimescene on the waves.

The "common courtesy" of wearing masks in their right mind "was largely ignored at Zuma Beach," Leitz said in a Facebook post.

Some residents said Broadbeach was fuller on July 4 in recent years, according to Leitz.

The photo below seems to corroborate that.

"We are working closely with Beaches and Harbor," replied Ferrer, "to make sure this does not continue to happen."

How will the health department do it?

"If people are willing to blatantly ignore their obligation to ensure the safety of others," said the director, "it is impossible to continue moving towards a path to recovery, because this is what will overwhelm our health system."

"He doesn't know when he's in a public space who the people around him are and who may have underlying health conditions" and may end up in the hospital. "

Leitz said there was "Illegal parking everywhere … parking restrictions designed to thin the crowd were ignored."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had deployed cones to avoid parking along PCH, as well as horse patrols in the arena.

The fact that Harry Styles just released a video for his new song showing the singer and a group of music video friends romping in the arm south of Point Dume probably didn't help.