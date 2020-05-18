Ludacris criticized for her name R. Kelly in new song

Instagram

In addition to that, Luda put a reference to Bill Cosby in the next song by him and Lil Wayne & # 39; Silence of the Lambs & # 39 ;, which he anticipates during a song battle in & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; with Nelly.

Ludacris had a song battle with Nelly in the episode of Saturday, May 17, Timbaland and Swizz beatz"Verzuz". In the episode, Luda decided to invite fans to a snippet of her new song with little Wayne, just to get a backlash.

Previous the song, titled "Silence of the Lambs", three times in a row. Made the fans easy enough to catch R. Kelly and Bill Cosby references in the lyrics.

Produced by Timbaland, the song opens with a mention of Bill when the lyrics say, "The world would screw up if n **** s poured drinks like Bill Huxtable." As if that wasn't enough, Luda then rapped: "I love R. Kelly but with my daughters, I don't feel comfortable."

It wasn't long before people on the internet chased Luda for her questionable feeling about Kelly. "Ludacris really thought it was appropriate to tell us that he loves R. Kelly in 2020 and he told us three times. I'm still in shock," someone tweeted.

"I still can't believe Ludacris has played a new song with that R Kelly line THREE TIMES. Never let that man live again," wrote another user. "I'm still pissed off, Ludacris previewed Wayne's song and dropped the lines from Cosby and R Kelly to start the song. And he ran it about 5 times," said another person.

Someone else added, "Nelly forcibly won Ludacris tonight by yelling at R. Kelly not once, not twice, but three times in a 10-minute window. I don't make the rules."

"Ludacris said 'I love R. Kelly, but I'm not comfortable with my daughters.' Ehm, I think you may want to rewrite that line yunno," suggested one fan. "Ludacris gave us Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, and Roseanne Bars in 2020 along with a chance for the rapper to appear. Who asked for this? Most importantly," said another, referring to Luda's lyrics in which he shadowed. Roseanne Barr declaring that the racists were still drinking "from Roseanne's bar".