Look at the Kumail Nanjiani board as you sing the eternal flame

Kumail Nanjiani You just achieved the ultimate fitness goal.

During your virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, The great sick star performed an impressive performance of The bracelets& # 39; hit the song "Eternal Flame,quot; while in a plank position. In addition to delighting viewers from around the world, the performance was held to help host Ellen Degeneres and Shutterfly raise money and raise awareness about the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which strives to strengthen the way communities around the world react to disasters by providing resources and aid.

Once in position, Kumail burst into song and made his way through the first verse without hesitation. Assuring Ellen that she was not a great singer, she interrupted the song to say, "I can't sing." Wanting to give viewers a good performance, he joked, "This is me doing my best," before singing the song's classic lyrics, "Is this burning an eternal flame?"

Feeling the music, producer of Ellen Andy Lassner He stepped in to help Kumail bring the tune. As the Stuber Star Made started the second verse, fan favorite Ellen Show the employee joked, "Just give him the money."