Look at the Kumail Nanjiani board as you sing the eternal flame

Kumail Nanjiani You just achieved the ultimate fitness goal.
During your virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, The great sick star performed an impressive performance of The bracelets& # 39; hit the song "Eternal Flame,quot; while in a plank position. In addition to delighting viewers from around the world, the performance was held to help host Ellen Degeneres and Shutterfly raise money and raise awareness about the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which strives to strengthen the way communities around the world react to disasters by providing resources and aid.
Once in position, Kumail burst into song and made his way through the first verse without hesitation. Assuring Ellen that she was not a great singer, she interrupted the song to say, "I can't sing." Wanting to give viewers a good performance, he joked, "This is me doing my best," before singing the song's classic lyrics, "Is this burning an eternal flame?"
Feeling the music, producer of Ellen Andy Lassner He stepped in to help Kumail bring the tune. As the Stuber Star Made started the second verse, fan favorite Ellen Show the employee joked, "Just give him the money."
Also touched by the performance of the Kumail table was Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief, who held up a lighter while continuing to sing.
Returning to sit with Ellen after receiving praise for her portrayal of "Eternal Flame," the Love birds Star admitted that it was not an easy feat. "I want to emphasize to you that I was doing my best," he said. "I can't sing. I'm deaf."
Earlier in the episode, the duo discussed how they have kept fit during the pandemic. "I exercise as if my sanity depends on it," he joked. "So, I really worked a lot to the point where I got hurt last week and had to take a break. But I was really doing a lot of it because I thought, 'This is the only thing that is, like, binding myself to sanity.' .
While discussing the subject of his recent transformation, Kumail revealed that his father was very proud of his Men's health Cover that had photos of the article turned into fun socks.
"My cousin made these socks with that photo on them and my dad has these socks. And on the one hand, there is a photo of me without a shirt and on the other side there is the same photo without a shirt and it says: 'I am your dad "On that," he said to Ellen. "And I thought, 'Why does he say that? "'Because he was like,' I didn't want people to think I had a naked Pakistani guy in my socks, so I did it so he wouldn't be embarrassing & # 39; & # 39;. And I was like, & # 39; Mission accomplished, Dad & # 39; ".
Her father was not the only person who praised her cover. Kumail shared that he received a sweet message from Dwayne Johnson after her problem hit the kiosks and she hopes they can go to the gym together after the pandemic.
"I would love to train with him someday. I think I would like a dream. It would be a little embarrassing & # 39; is like playing basketball with (Miguel) Jordan but I think it would be a lot of fun doing it. So I'm putting this in the universe. "
Watch Kumail sing "Eternal Flame,quot; while on a board and he manifests himself working with The Rock in the videos above!
