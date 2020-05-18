Lily James is back with Matt Smith after spending self-isolated months together

WENN / Will Alexander

Reports of & # 39; Mamma Mia! The star's Here We Go Again revival romance with her actor boyfriend came just over two months after they were spotted hanging out together in London.

Up News Info –

Lily james and Matt Smith you may have to thank the coronavirus blockade for bringing them back together. Months after it was rumored that he had called at the end of their five-year relationship, the "OMG! Here we go again"actress and former star of"The crown"It is alleged that they rekindled their romance.

"Matt and Lily's breakup was primarily because their hectic schedules meant they could barely see each other," a source told The Sun. "They kept the house together when they separated because the two were barely close. But when the lockdown began, they ended up isolating themselves together. Being in the house and not having work or distractions has allowed them to reconnect and return to a good place." "

The source went on to point out: "There is such an amazing chemistry between them and they make a wonderful couple." The couple's friends were said to be waiting for their reconciliation, as the source added: "… because they become very happy and their separation occurred because they were too busy to see each other."

Reports of Lily and Matt's reconciliation came just over two months after they were seen enjoying an afternoon stroll together in London. For the excursion on March 29, the "Darkest hour"The actress wore a gray jacket that she combined with white pants with a red hat. Meanwhile, her boyfriend put on a black jacket and a black hat.

%MINIFYHTML9df8c70bbc2680f9f58196b815c3d2bb17%

The two kept their distance during the exit, but it could be to follow the guidelines of social distancing in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. At some point during her outdoor walk, Lily was seen smiling as Matt was caught on camera peering at her from behind his dark glasses.

Lily and James made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2015 at the Milan premiere for their movie. "Cinderella"However, they were romantically linked a year earlier. While the two kept their romance out of the spotlight, Lily admitted in 2018 that they were in the process of buying a home together."

"We want to get somewhere," said the 31-year-old actress in an interview for the July issue of Marie Claire UK. "That's like 'Can we go buy furniture?' We buy a rug from there [points to a store along the way], and I love getting flowers and making things look good. "

%MINIFYHTML9df8c70bbc2680f9f58196b815c3d2bb18%

The two were hit with split rumors in December 2019. While they downplayed speculation by eating lunch together in London in early December, sources claimed that the co-stars in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" did not seem exactly worshiped, and their meeting seemed icy cold. .