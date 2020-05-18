Lil & # 39; Kim is reportedly separated from her boyfriend after quarantining together

Instagram

It is believed that the relationship of the singer of & # 39; Not Tonight (Ladies Night) & # 39; And her entertainment executive boyfriend is falling apart after spending time together for the past two months.

Up News Info –

Quarantining together could bring a couple closer than ever or test their relationship. Unfortunately for Lil & # 39; Kim and her boyfriend, her love, could not survive the ordeal brought by the sudden change in her life situation.

The veteran raptor and her booing entertainment executive, who calls himself "The Great Leader," broke up after spending a lot of time in the past two months, according to MTO News. It is unclear what led to their separation and whether the division is permanent or whether they only need a time of separation, but Kim no longer follows her on social media.

Kim went public with her relationship with The Great Leader in November 2019. At the time, she showed off a necklace her boyfriend gifted her to honor her late father. The diamond necklace features a pendant with a photo of her father around the round frame.

%MINIFYHTML689dc5b1628d4de9aabdfaf0034ab0d117%

"Thank you baby @thegreat_leader, it's beautiful," she said cheerfully about the gift. The hit maker "Crush on You" added in another post, "I love you Daddy. I will always carry you in my heart. Rest in heaven." He continued talking about his man, writing: "@ thegreat_leader you are the best".

The Great Leader also raved about her in her own Instagram post, writing alongside her photo together, "I never thought I would meet a woman who works as hard as I do. This beautiful soul and I are so alike that it's scary."

%MINIFYHTML689dc5b1628d4de9aabdfaf0034ab0d118%

A month later, in December, Kim revealed in her Instagram Stories that she and her boyfriend went looking for a house, a few days after she joked about moving from New York City to Atlanta so she could spend more time with him. "@thegreat_leader you went to Atlanta and I went to New York. It's only been 24 hours and I already miss you. Well … I guess I have to move to da A," he wrote at the time.