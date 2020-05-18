‘License to kill’: the record year for police killings inside Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO – Rodrigo dos Santos, 16, was traveling downhill on a motorcycle in Rio de Janeiro, a backpack full of marijuana, cocaine and crack balls on his back, when two policemen raised their rifles towards him.
The teenager passed quickly, his friend sitting behind him, clutching his waist. But within seconds, they fell in a barrage of 38 bullets fired by the police.
Rodrigo died on the way to the hospital, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his arm and three to his back. Police never claimed he was armed, and one of the officers involved, Sergeant Sergio Britto, was still on duty despite being on trial for murder, accused of shooting another man in the neck at close range.
Rodrigo's death added to a record number of police killings in Rio last year: 1,814, a hundreds increase in a state with a long history of police brutality and a political leadership that has promised to "dig graves." to stop crime. .
Officially, the police in Brazil can use deadly force only to face an imminent threat. But an analysis of four dozen police killings in the violent Rio district, where Rodrigo was killed, shows that officers routinely shoot people without restrictions, protected by their bosses, and the knowledge that even if they are investigated for illegal killings, It won't stop them from going back to the beat.
In at least half of the 48 police killings analyzed by The New York Times, the deceased were shot in the back at least once, according to autopsy reports, raising questions about the impending threat necessary to justify such killings. .
In 20 of the cases, the police shot the individual at least three times.
And of all the police killings reviewed by The Times, only two officers reported being injured. One was a self-inflicted accident: It happened when an officer shot himself while his rifle failed. The second officer tripped and fell.
A quarter of the police killings examined by The Times involved an officer who had previously been charged with murder. Half of the murders were carried out by agents accused of at least one crime. An officer had been removed from service for a psychological evaluation after supervisors were alarmed by the staggering amount of ammunition he fired on duty in one year – more than 600 shots.
Some officials also acknowledge that police officers kill suspected criminals in premeditated ambushes.
Police shootings have continued this year, even with the state ordering companies to shut down and urging people to stay home due to the coronavirus. On Friday, police killed 13 people during an operation in a poor part of Rio. No officer was killed.
But the shootings, including last year's unprecedented deaths, many of which occurred in slums controlled by drug gangs, have generated relatively little outrage among Brazilians weary of the violence.
By contrast, the increase in police killings, which coincided with a general drop in crime in Rio, is consistent with campaign promises by President Jair Bolsonaro and Governor William Witzel, a former federal judge who took office in January 2019. Both have committed A total war against criminals reminiscent of the brutal police killings supervised by President Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines.
Witzel has ordered snipers to shoot suspects from helicopters, while Bolsonaro has lobbied to protect officers who kill on duty due to "excusable fear, surprise, or violent emotion."
Advocating for change, the president said criminals should "die on the streets like roaches," alarming investigators.
"In a country where impunity reigns, the administration is effectively granting the police a license to kill," said Ilona Szabó, executive director of the Igarapé Institute, which studies public security.
Mr. Bolsonaro's promotion has galvanized many police officers in Rio, where officials have failed for decades to curb gangs that control a vast mosaic of low-income communities, openly selling drugs and goods from hijacked cargo trucks.
Among the crowd of supporters who celebrated the rise of tough anti-crime politicians outside Bolsonaro's coastal residence on election night in October 2018, was Sgt. Britto, the officer involved in Rodrigo's death, and many others.
"A new era has come, the era of oppression," Sgt. Britto wrote on Facebook that night, using the gun emoji that became a key element of the president's campaign.
Sergeant Britto, 38, became a military police officer in 2002, joining the force that has primary responsibility for the front-line police in Brazil. Since 2010, he has played a role in at least 20 on-duty murders, an unusually high number for officers, according to police reports.
One of those cases, in September 2016, led prosecutors to try to get Sgt. Britto off the streets. According to indictment documents, the officer shot a suspected 20-year-old drug dealer a short distance behind his right ear.
Paying attention to prosecutors, a judge in July 2017 ordered the police department to remove the sergeant. Britto from the field and removes his gun. But the officer's attorneys claimed he was a dedicated officer who acted in self-defense, prompting a second judge to reinstate him.
In early 2018, Sgt. Britto returned to the streets of the 41st Battalion, which includes Chapadão, the neighborhood where Rodrigo was killed in March 2019. Drug traffickers and residents there know the sergeant. Britto by the nickname "Papai,quot;, or dad, and speaks of him with fear.
Years after being charged with murder, Sgt. Britto has yet to go to trial. He did not respond to multiple interview requests.
Lt. Col. Vinícius Carvalho, who led the 41st Battalion until recently, said supervisors in difficult areas often must rely on hardened policemen who thrive in dangerous environments, including those accused of murder or suspected of other crimes, because the force does not have enough personnel.
"It is better that I have him there, an experienced and cold-blooded man who has been through a series of situations, than if he were to put someone who lacks experience," said Lt. Col. Carvalho in his office, with his numerous decorative skulls. , including one four feet tall next to your desk.
Rio de Janeiro's military police have 15,000 officers below their authorized force of 60,000, and the gap is particularly acute in violent districts. In early January, the 41st battalion had 612 officers, less than half the number the police department deems necessary. Of these, more than 20 percent were on leave or withdrew from the streets due to physical or psychiatric disability.
Lt. Col. Carvalho said officers who have been involved in a murder would ideally go off-duty for a few days to cool off. But doing that in districts where armed confrontation is an almost daily reality, he said, would be "utopian."
Beyond that, he said, officers who are suspended often request to return to duty because there is an addictive quality to the adrenaline rush of being in combat.
"Your sweat smells different after the fight than all the things you spilled," he said, inhaling as he pulled his neck up to his nose.
The 41st Police Battalion, known as the "Death Battalion,quot;, has been one of the most violent in Rio de Janeiro since its inception in 2010 to strengthen security in an area with approximately half a million people.
Much of the battalion's territory, which includes some 50 former illegal settlements known as favelas, is controlled by two drug gangs, the Red Command and the Pure Third Command, who often face off in territorial battles.
Drug traffickers exercise their reign through payments to the police and physical barriers made of steel slabs surrounded by tires. The locks catch fire when a police raid appears imminent, delaying the heavily armored vehicles officers use to conduct raids.
In 2015, the battalion's deadly use of force led prosecutors to target him as a target for a special force created to investigate police killings. By 2018, the murder rate committed by police officers had decreased by almost 30 percent in the 41st battalion.
But in 2019, as the country's new political priorities became clear, the numbers rose again, increasing by more than 20 percent statewide. In police district 41, they increased by 22 percent.
Captain Willians Andrade, a squad supervisor in the district, passed a favela known as "Bin Laden,quot; because of the intensity of the fighting, noting that teens have joined gangs since they were 14 because they have little faith in the education system. and come to see drug trafficking as a means of protection and wealth.
"No police officer leaves the house in the morning wanting to kill someone," he said. "But you can't expect criminals to respect you."
Paulo Roberto Cunha, a prosecutor specializing in police violence, said the increase in killings by officers in the 41st Battalion is alarming, noting that no officer was killed or wounded in the clashes analyzed by The Times.
"At least, this means that the police force is prioritizing a form of action that increases the risk of confrontation, and with that, the number of deaths," he said.
In a statement, police said officers in the battalion had taken considerable risks to confiscate more than 1,800 weapons in the past five years from "bloodthirsty thugs." The statement adds that all fatal police shootings are fully investigated.
When Rodrigo was shot on the morning of March 23, 2019, his 18-year-old sister Yasmin dos Santos, who had become his primary caregiver, arrived on the scene minutes later. Her brother was bleeding to death inside a heavily armored police vehicle.
"Now what?" she recalled an officer yelling at her the moment she approached. "Are you going to say that he was not a criminal, that you did not know?"
Rodrigo was born in Chapadão. Her mother, María José da Silva, left them as small children with her father, who often beat her, she said.
"I didn't have a house, and he did," Da Silva recalled with defeat.
Rodrigo struggled at school from first grade, a common prelude for teens who end up joining gangs. After years of low grades and long absences, he dropped out when he was 15, and was held in sixth grade for three years in a row.
Relatives of more than a dozen young people who were killed by police in 2019 said their children and siblings had also decided to become drug dealers just after dropping out of school.
"The Brazilian workforce is impoverished and the security system is burdened with another candidate for crime," said Cláudia Costin, Rio's former education secretary about the troublesome school system.
When Rodrigo joined the Red Command, his sister made a desperate plea for him to return to school.
"" You are too young, "" she remembers telling him.
But Rodrigo did not bow, added: "He thought it would become a burden."
Hours after Rodrigo's death, officers Britto and Ataliba told investigators that the 16-year-old had been beaten during a shootout between police and drug traffickers. However, three witnesses in the area at the time said there were no members of armed gangs when officers opened fire.
Officials in Rio de Janeiro are required to call forensic experts to inspect the scene of a fatal shooting. But that rule is widely ignored.
Andréa Amin, a prosecutor who heads a task force investigating police killings, said forensic experts operate on such a low budget that they often lack luminol, a chemical used to identify traces of blood.
Building cases against officers, he added, is extraordinarily difficult because the victims' families fear that reporting police abuses will make them vulnerable to retaliation.
"If we are not careful, we can put someone at risk," said Ms. Amin. "They could die,quot;.
Ms. Dos Santos said she felt powerless to seek an investigation into her brother's death. "I was scared," she said.
In eight of the police killings analyzed by The Times, relatives of the deceased said that their loved ones were killed in ambushes set up by the police to kill the traffickers.
Lt. Col. Carvalho acknowledged that officers use the tactic. He disapproves, he said, but "that's the real truth of what happens."
Given the lack of responsibility for police killings, corrupt police officers often use murder as a tool of extortion, prosecutors say.
Three drug dealers in '41 said they were tortured and extorted by police officers. One showed wire marks that he said were wrapped around his fingers to electrocute him. A separate resident showed bruises from blows he said he suffered while witnessing torture from traffickers.
The drug dealers and the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said the officers demanded large sums of money and threatened to arrest or kill them if they did not pay.
The cycle of violence means that many children raised in favelas foster a deep hatred for the police, a sentiment clearly reflected in graffiti that calls for killing police officers.
Gisele de Souza, a resident of the area, said her 26-year-old son Wendell left a job at a McDonald's after he was nearly killed by police officers who mistaken him for a thief.
"‘ Forgive me, Mom, you raised me well, "she recalls what he told her when he decided to join a gang six years ago. "He said he wanted revenge against the police."
The police fatally shot him last June.
The increasing death count has done little to discourage youth from joining gangs. A high-ranking drug dealer in the area said the waiting list to join the trade is endless and would only decrease if children in ruined areas saw alternative pathways to success.
"When you are young, crime deceives you, offering a feeling of power and money that you cannot earn by working," said the trafficker.
"When you discover,quot; the truth, he added, "it is too late."