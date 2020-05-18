Libyan forces aligned with Tripoli government take key base from rivals

CAIRO – Forces allied with the United Nations-backed government of Libya said on Monday that they had wrested control of a key military base outside Tripoli, the country's capital, from rivals, a series of militias. Orientals who had been trying for over a year to capture the city.
Colonel Mohamed Gnounou, a spokesman for the allied forces in Tripoli, said they had retaken the al-Watiya air base in the city's southwestern desert and captured a Pantsir surface-to-air missile system located at the base. It had been a week's effort.
Tripoli-based Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based National Accord Government Fayez Sarraj promised to "liberate all cities and regions,quot; in Libya.
"Today's victory is not the end of the battle," he said in a statement.
The development is a major setback for the eastern militias, the so-called Libyan Arab Armed Forces led by General Khalifa Hifter, after a series of recent losses. In April, the allied forces in Tripoli took control of the city of Sabrata and the city of Sorman, west of the Libyan capital.
General Hifter played down the loss of the base, calling it a "tactical retreat,quot; and saying that most of the troops and weapons were safe.
The escalation in the fighting comes despite mounting international pressure from both sides to re-negotiate a political agreement, particularly over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Libya has reported at least 65 cases of the virus, including three deaths.
While General Hifter's pressure on Tripoli had mostly stalled, turmoil in the oil-rich country steadily worsened as foreign sponsors increasingly intervene, despite promises to the contrary at a peace summit in high profile in Berlin earlier this year.
Turkey sent armored drones, air defenses and, more recently, Syrian militants with links to extremist groups, to shore up the beleaguered Tripoli government. Russia, on the other hand, deployed hundreds of mercenaries to fuel General Hifter's assault. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt also support General Hifter.
The US embassy in Libya on Monday called on all parties and the international community to support the UN-led process, citing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said in a statement that "there is no military solution to the crisis in Libya. " "