Lexy Kolker Joins "Manifest West", "The Fallout" Adds Will Ropp – Up News Info

Lexy Kolker joins the cast of the drama West Manifesto. the Monsters The actress joins Milo Gibson and Annet Mahendru in the independent Wolf House Productions film. Production is slated for early summer 2020 in Southern California.

Written and directed by Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson, West Manifesto The drama follows a family that moves off the grid into the wild nature of North America, where they part ways at the seams. The film is told through the perspective of Kolker’s Riley Hayes, the young tomboy who has a great sense of adventure. She has social intelligence beyond her years and is tuned to the very adult problems that affect her home. As his family begins to deteriorate, Riley becomes the voice of reason as he becomes the adult in the room. Despite everything, she bears the full brunt of her family's toxicity.

Kolker represented by Coast to Coast Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Will ropp (The way back) is ready for high school drama The consequences. He joins Jenna Ortega and will play the character of Kenny Dawes. The movie follows Vada (Ortega), a high school student who is navigating the emotional consequences she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy.

Ropp can be seen in upcoming independent drama Silk Road alongside Jason Clarke. He is linked as a writer to the series. Fangirl, a single-camera, half-hour comedy about best friends who become the first assistant coaches for their local team.

Ropp is represented by Gersh and Corner Booth Entertainment.