Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigns amid murder charges

JOHANNESBURG – The Lesotho leader, accused of being behind the murder of his estranged wife, announced Monday that he would resign, possibly paving the way for him to be formally charged with the murder.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane said he would resign this week, after holding on to Lesotho's highest political office for months.
Thabane, 80, a cunning political survivor who has served in all administrations since the small southern African nation gained independence in 1966, had sought to remain in power despite mounting pressure from his own camp to leave.
Evidence links the prime minister to the assailants who killed his separated wife, Lipolelo Thabane, in June 2017, authorities say. Mr. Thabane's current wife has already been charged in the death, and investigators say phone records show ties between the prime minister and the gunmen.
For months, Mr. Thabane rejected calls to resign when he suspended Parliament, deployed the army, and attempted to arrest those responsible for the investigation.
But on Monday, he delivered his letter of resignation to King Letsie III, according to Thabane's secretary Thabo Thakalekoala. The resignation is effective Wednesday, he said.
Mr. Thabane's Minister of Finance, Moeketsi Majoro, a 58-year-old former executive of the International Monetary Fund, will replace him without elections.
the The accusations against Thabane, and the political unrest they created, developed as the country faced the threat of the coronavirus. Until last week, Lesotho was the only African nation to report no Covid-19 cases. In South Africa, which surrounds the country of 2.2 million people with porous borders, more than 15,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with numbers that have accelerated in recent days, and 264 deaths.
Moletsane Monyake, a professor of political science at Lesotho National University, said Lesotho authorities had not focused on the pandemic.
"The government has been so engrossed in political disputes that attention has been diverted from Covid-19," said Monyake. "But the truth is that Lesotho has been flying blind in its response to the pandemic."
In March, Thabane saw in the threat posed by the pandemic the opportunity to suspend Parliament, effectively shielding himself from an impending vote of mistrust by lawmakers who would have expelled him before he could complete his five-year term.
But in the end, all Thabane did was buy some time, say experts and opposition politicians.
For years, he and his wife had been embroiled in a dispute over the legal details of their divorce, with Lipolelo Thabane holding on to the benefits tied to the title of first lady, even when Mr. Thabane lived with his fiancee, Maesaiah.
"Lipolelo was the legal wife of the prime minister and had the right to be supported by him financially, even though she did not stay with him," Lesotho deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete said in a telephone interview. "That made Maesaiah angry."
Lipolelo was murdered near her home on the outskirts of Maseru, the capital, on June 14, 2017, two days before Mr. Thabane took office. He married Maesaiah later that summer.
While the news shocked the small nation, it took police over two and a half years to reveal that they had evidence that Mr. Thabane's phone had been linked to the crime scene.
"Maesaiah and the prime minister were involved to varying degrees," said Mokete, the deputy police commissioner. "There was a prior agreement between them and the assailants." He declined to disclose details of the investigation.
Maesaiah Thabane, charged with the murder in February, has denied the allegations. Thabane has also denied any involvement, and his supporters say the allegations were a conspiracy to expel him.
The gunmen fled to South Africa and remain at large, according to Mr. Mokete.
When the prime minister appeared in court in February, his lawyer argued that he could not be charged while he was still in office, and the case was sent to the country's constitutional court.
More details about the dispute between the separated couple emerged in recent weeks when a businessman He told Reuters that Lipolelo Thabane was killed the same day he tried to negotiate a deal to end the marriage.
In a phone interview, Teboho Mojapela, the businessman and campaign donor for Mr. Thabane's party, said he met the Prime Minister and his fiancee at a Chinese restaurant in Maseru on June 14, 2017 after meeting that same day at home. with Lipolelo Thabane. She told him that she would accept the divorce as long as she continued to receive financial support, said Mr. Mojapela, known as "J.P."
At the restaurant, Mr. Mojapela said Maesaiah gave him his blessing to continue the negotiations. "She said," J.P., go back to her and ask her exactly what she wants, "said Mojapela.
What Mr. Mojapela did not know, he said, is that when he met the couple in the early afternoon, armed men were attacking Lipolelo Thabane in his car.
Mr. Thabane's resignation could mean that he can now be formally charged, but experts were unsure. Some believe that Mr. Thabane may have negotiated a settlement under which the charges would be dropped in exchange for his early departure.
Still, his resignation closes a chapter in Lesotho's young political history.
After holding various government positions for four decades, Thabane rose to the top political office in 2012. He led the country until 2015, and after two years in opposition, he was elected again in 2017.
"His second term, like his first term, came with the promise of fighting corruption and changing Lesotho's policy," said John Aerni-Flessner, associate professor of African History at Michigan State University and an expert on Lesotho. "None brought these changes."
In April, after the Lesotho constitutional court found that the suspension of Parliament ordered by Mr. Thabane was invalid, the Prime Minister he deployed the army on the streets of Maseru to act against what he called "rebel national elements,quot;. The tanks were gone overnight, but a South African delegation later had to negotiate talks between Thabane and his political rivals. Lesotho depends economically on South Africa, which in turn depends on Lesotho's abundant mountain water to supply cities like Johannesburg.
Now, with Mr. Thabane's future uncertain, so is his country's.
"Lesotho has seen multiple peaceful handovers from the prime minister's office through elections," said Aerni-Flessner, "but these handovers and early general elections have been at the expense of the government."
"If you are always in transition," he said, "no one is ruling."
Lynsey Chutel reported from Johannesburg and Elian Peltier from Paris.